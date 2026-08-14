Posted in: HBO, Max, TV | Tagged: stuart fails to save the universe

Stuart Fails to Save the Universe: HBO Max Renews Spinoff for Season 2

HBO Max has renewed Kevin Sussman, Lauren Lapkus, Brian Posehn, and John Ross Bowie-starring Stuart Fails to Save the Universe for Season 2.

Article Summary HBO Max renews Stuart Fails to Save the Universe for Season 2, giving The Big Bang Theory spinoff a big vote of confidence.

Kevin Sussman, Lauren Lapkus, Brian Posehn, and John Ross Bowie return as the core cast for more multiverse chaos.

HBO and Warner Bros. TV executives praised Stuart Fails to Save the Universe for winning over franchise fans and newcomers.

Chuck Lorre, Zak Penn, and Bill Prady’s comedy will continue its genre-bending multiverse story in a second season.

However the first season wraps up, fans of HBO Max's Kevin Sussman (Stuart), Lauren Lapkus (Denise), Brian Posehn (Bert), and John Ross Bowie (Barry)-starring Stuart Fails to Save the Universe will have a second season to see if they can keep from failing to save the multiverse. On Friday, HBO Max announced that the "The Big Bang Theory" spinoff had received the green light for a second season. Amy Gravitt, EVP, HBO Programming, Head of HBO & HBO Max Comedy Series, shared, "We're delighted with how this hilarious, genre-bending show from Chuck, Zak, and Bill has connected with the audience, both devotees of 'The Big Bang Theory' and new fans alike. Along with everyone else, we can't wait to see the worlds they conjure for these beloved characters next season."

Channing Dungey, Chairman and CEO, Warner Bros. Television Group and WBD US Networks, added, "Chuck, Zak, and Bill delivered something truly special with 'Stuart Fails to Save the Universe' – a completely original take on one of the most beloved franchises of all time that captures the unique essence that made 'The Big Bang Theory' so special. It's been an absolute joy to see audiences embrace this next iteration so passionately, and we can't wait to continue exploring the multiverse in season two."

This is officially the best timeline. Stuart Fails to Save The Universe will return for season 2!! 🚀 pic.twitter.com/24Z0x84vGo — StuartFails (@StuartFails) August 14, 2026

Comic book store owner Stuart Bloom is tasked with restoring reality after he breaks a device built by Sheldon and Leonard, accidentally bringing about a multiverse Armageddon. Stuart is aided in this quest by his girlfriend Denise, geologist friend Bert, and quantum physicist/all-around pain in the ass Barry Kripke. Along the way, they meet alternate-universe versions of characters we've come to know and love from The Big Bang Theory. As the title implies, things don't go well.

HBO Max's Stuart Fails to Save the Universe, from Chuck Lorre Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television, was created, written, and executive-produced by Chuck Lorre, Zak Penn, and Bill Prady. Kyle Newacheck is an executive producer and directs multiple episodes.

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