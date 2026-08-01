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Stuart Fails to Save the Universe: Lorre on Kaley Cuoco's Ep. 2 Return

Stuart Fails to Save the Universe creator Chuck Lorre discusses having Kaley Cuoco return to play a resistance-fighter version of Penny.

Article Summary Chuck Lorre explains Kaley Cuoco’s Stuart Fails to Save the Universe return as a radically different Penny.

Episode 2 reveals Cuoco as a hardened resistance-fighter Penny leading rebels in a dystopian alternate dimension.

Stuart, Bert, Kripke, and an alternate Denise land in a world where neck implants punish negative thoughts.

Lorre says the multiverse lets Stuart Fails to Save the Universe bring back Big Bang favorites with bold new twists.

If anyone was wondering how the team behind Stuart Fails the Save the Universe is slowly getting back the old gang back together, the first two episodes might be the tip of the cap. Not to mention, it's probably one of the more unique ways for someone to return to such a beloved franchise and not make it stale. As fans saw Kunal Nayyar's Raj come back in the premiere episode, looking a bit disheleved these days, largely due to being help prisoner in Supreme Ruler of Pasadena, Barry Kripke's (John Ross Bowie) compound, which was the former Caltech, fans saw the next major piece of The Big Bang Theory come back in the follow up episode, "Spoiler: Zack's in This One." Creator Chuck Lorre, who's also behind the mothership series, spoke to Variety on the latest reveal.

Stuart Fails to Save the Universe: Creator Chuck Lorre on Bringing Back Fan Favorite as Guerrilla Leader

The end of the premiere episode finds Stuart (Kevin Sussman), Bert (Brian Posehn), and Kripke traveling across dimensions after Stuart and Denise (Lauren Lapkus) figure out how to trigger Sheldon's (Jim Parsons), Leonard's (Johnny Galecki), and Howard's (Simon Helberg) device after Kripke fatally shoots Raj in the back. As the portal gets the trio, they reconnect with Denise, well, another version of her, and another Gary (Tommy Walker) in a new dimension where devices are implanted around the base of everyone's necks, delivering debilitating electric shocks whenever someone has a negative thought, forcing the residents into compliance under mechanical extraterrestrial overlords.

With little hope in the face of adversity, the foursome find a band of resistance fighters led by none other than Penny with Kaley Cuoco reprising her role, but far more removed than her main universe counterpart as she's far more abusive, slapping her way as form of interrogation, boot-to-the-throat no nonsense attitude, and not blonde, before the group gets made in their secret warehouse hideout and they have to fend off drones.

"A big part of it was offering them a challenge to do something entirely different," Lorre said. "As you've seen in Episode 2, Kaley's not playing the server in the Cheesecake Factory. It's still Penny, and now she's a badass guerrilla leader. That was part of the design from the very beginning. In a multiverse environment, these characters could recur as themselves, but with an entirely different backstory." Penny was introduced in the original Lorre and Bill Prady-created series as the server neighbor of Leonard and Sheldon, who worked at the Cheesecake Factory. She falls in love with Leonard, and the two eventually marry by the series' end. She also moves on from the restaurant, becoming highly successful in sales. Not only does she become friends with them, but also with their Caltech colleagues Howard and Raj, and later additions Bernadette (Melissa Rauch) and Amy (Mayim Bialik). New episodes of Stuart Fails to Save the Universe stream on Thursdays on HBO Max.

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