Posted in: HBO, TV | Tagged: stuart fails to save the universe, The Big Bang Theory

Stuart Fails to Save the Universe: Mayim Bialik on TBBT Spinoff Role

The Big Bang Theory star Mayim Bialik on returning as Dr. Amy Farrah Fowler for Stuart Fails to Save the Universe - just not the one we know.

Article Summary Mayim Bialik returns in Stuart Fails to Save the Universe, guest starring as Dr. Amy Farrah Fowler with a multiverse twist.

The Big Bang Theory spinoff leans into surprise cameos, giving fans a fresh kind of reunion absent from earlier series.

Bialik says Stuart Fails to Save the Universe explores identity, alternate timelines, and who we become across realities.

Episode 4 sends Stuart to a mental hospital, where he questions if his universe-hopping memories are real or delusion.

Mayim Bialik became the latest star of The Big Bang Theory to make a guest appearance on Stuart Fails to Save the Universe. Ever since the show was announced, fans of the former CBS sitcom have basically been placing bets on who they'd eventually see make some kind of reappearance from the original show. Especially since Young Sheldon and Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage held back a lot on just adding guest appearances for the sake of nostalgia. That has been given a bit of a change in the third spin-off series, as Bialik shows up as Dr. Amy Farrah Fowler, but not the one we remember from the sitcom.

Stuart Fails to Save the Universe: Saving Stuart From Himself?

In an exclusive interview with Variety, Bialik talked about her appearance on the show, saying, "I'm fascinated as a sciencey, geeky person in general […] It also feels like I've been talking about this stuff from a very different, podcasting perspective for years. So it's really fun to now be part of these conversations as a cast member. There's a lot of depth to this, even the stuff that's kind of funny and amusing. I think we all have different versions of ourselves and different timelines that we could be part of. This kind of exploration of the multiverse allows for a lot of entertainment. But it really is about who do you think you are, and who do you get to be in this life?" Keeping things mostly spoiler-free, the episode is currently streaming on HBO Max for you to see how Amy and Stuart get along, in an episode that will have you questioning reality more than once.

Here's a look at the overview for the fourth episode of the recently renewed spinoff series, S01E04: "Spoiler: Stuart Makes a Wallet": After landing in a mental hospital, Stuart questions whether his memories of hopping from universe to universe are the product of an overactive imagination…or psychotic illusion. Meanwhile, Kripke has a new love interest.

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