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Stuart Fails to Save the Universe Review: Sci-Fi Spinoff Real Charmer

Stuart Fails to Save the Universe is a wild sci-fi ride from The Big Bang Theory creators and Zak Penn, with the unlikeliest of heroes.

Ever since we said goodbye to Sheldon, Leonard, Howard, Raj, Penny, Bernadette, and Amy seven years ago when The Big Bang Theory ended its 12-season run on CBS, we closed a chapter on a multiverse pop culture staple where talent from some of the major pop culture franchises like Star Wars, Star Trek, Battlestar Galactica, and others can let loose in their own way as a nudge and a wink to the audience as part of a celebration of fandom across from the spectrum. As the Chuck Lorre and Bill Prady-created series expanded into a separate universe, they initially set their sights on focusing on Parsons' Sheldon Cooper as a young prodigy before he became the young physicist and string theorist we know today in Young Seldon and afterwards, the Cooper family journey continues with Georgie and Mandy's First Marriage, which couldn't be further away now from the mothership as atypical family sitcom, stripping away all the nerd quirk appeal of the franchise. Lorre and Prady have reunited along with Zak Penn are now going back to basics, so to speak, in Stuart Fails to Save the Universe, focusing on a completely different set of TBBT characters led by Kevin Sussman, who plays the titular character Stuart Bloom, the ever-humble Pasadena comic store owner, socially awkward as ever, is just trying to live his life, except now, it's during the apocalypse. The following contains minor spoilers.

Stuart Fails to Save the Universe: A Whacky, Charming Story of The Unlikeliest of Underdog Heroes

Joining him on this journey are Denise (Lauren Lapkus), the love of his life who somehow became separated from him and thought Stuart was dead, and tries to fulfill that void with Gary (Tommy Walker), who doesn't exactly do that beyond the surface level; Bert Kibbler (Brian Posehn), Caltech geologist who still hangs around the comic shop, because he, like Stuart, doesn't exactly have an active social life beyond the shop; and Barry Kripke (John Ross Bowie), initially, the "Supreme Leader of Pasadena," who has fully embraced his supervillain form. Ever the reluctant hero, Stuart meets his alternate-reality counterpart, who tells him that he must go on this journey to save the universe (roll credits) and to remind him it's his destiny courtesy of a transdimensional device built by Sheldon, Leonard, and Howard.

Naturally, our "hero" is going to drag his feet as much as possible, but not enough to bog down the story since a lot happens in each episode. The appeal of Stuart comes from not only the characters remaining consistent, but the worlds they find themselves in, think The Big Bang Theory meets Sliders meets Lost in Space. Without giving too much away, here are some of the worlds the foursome run into: one where everyone's a centaur, another where everyone has a cow diet, and its residents are all vegan, another is a primitive world where everything is literally shared, and we also have another where magic, not science, is king.

There are plenty of fan favorites sprinkled throughout, playing various roles, not their Big Bang counterparts. For some reason, there's a running gag where Riki Lindhome plays a receptionist in most of the worlds they travel to. Wil Wheaton looked like he was having the most fun he's ever had in recent memory, which is no surprise given his cred within the gaming community. Some fans will be disappointed by those who don't show up, but whatever the reason is, it's something to look forward to should they renew (and HBO very much should).

As far as the performances go, it's a bit of an adjustment if you're a fan to get to know Stuart, Denise, Bert, and Kripke better, because there are moments when they break out of their respective shells beyond the expected one-note they usually play. It doesn't require a ton of range for a series like this because everything is happening around them, and it feels more like an improv exercise, if anything, to the benefit of Sussman, Lapkus, Posehn, and Bowie's talents.

If there was a flaw in the storytelling that kind of leaves meat on the bone, it's not really taking advantage of the potential for actors to play their doubles. Even in the premiere episode's alternate reality, Stuart doesn't do much of anything, unlike Stuart Prime, who just dresses in different clothing. At least Sliders allowed the core foursome to play different characters with distinguishable personality traits and looks from our heroes. The way Sussman, Lapkus, Posehn, and Bowie play off each other just works, and the writing lets them explore their respective spaces without ever really going off the deep end.

A series like Stuart, which streams on HBO Max, can easily work on other outlets like SYFY and Comedy Central thanks to its simple premise. As chaotic as each story gets, there is actually a common thread that develops throughout, which is Sussman and Lapkus' chemistry as Stuart and Denise. Stuart is confident to a point but still has some maturing to do, and Denise is happy to help guide him on his journey. The show does a great job letting the actors breathe organically to shift gears when needed to move the story along. As Posehn has his organically funny moments, I would like to see Bowie develop more Dr. Smith-type moments, even though he lacks a "Robot" and "Will Robinson" to ground him. Instead, not wanting to be left behind in some forsaken dimension is incentive enough.

As much as the massive sandbox that Lorre, Prady, and Penn are allowed to play with, Stuart takes as much full advantage of them as possible, from The Matrix to certain DC characters; don't expect Michael Keaton or Stephen Amell to show up. While it's never going to be as deep a multiverse romp as, say, Everything Everywhere All At Once (2017), it's certainly having more fun traveling through its worlds than, say, Loki. It might sound like beating a dead centaur…see what I did there? When I say it's got potential, I mean it's certainly worthy of investing in multiple seasons.

At the heart of the chaotic sci-fi romp of 'Stuart Fails to Save the Universe' is a story of four friends bonding over a shared journey of possibilities. The Big Bang Theory spinoff shines because not only does it embrace its pop culture roots, but it dares to do something quite bold, quite effectively: not take itself too seriously. Sussman, Lapkus, Posehn, and Bowie aren't tasked to reinvent the wheel, because the premise sells itself; they just press the right buttons at the right times, and the scenarios play themselves out. It's a testament to the writing and the talent that never stop looking like they're having fun, making this show succeed. As far as how effective its execution was in terms of its premise, there's still a lot that could have been done, but hopefully they'll expand on it in future seasons. It's a fun ride worth buckling yourself in for, especially from the original opening credits, which switch title cards every which way so you have incentive NOT to skip them. Stuart Fails to Save the Universe premieres July 23rd on HBO Max, with new episodes streaming on Thursdays.

Stuart Fails to Save the Universe Review by Tom Chang 8 / 10 At the heart of chaotic sci-fi romp of 'Stuart Fails to Save the Universe' is a story of four friends bonding over a shared journey of possibilities. The Big Bang Theory spinoff shines because not only does it embrace its pop culture roots, but it dares to do something quite bold quite effectively: not take itself too seriously. Stars Kevin Sussman, Lauren Lapkus, Brian Posehn, and John Ross Bowie aren't tasked to reinvent the wheel, because the premise sells itself, they just press the right buttons at the right times, and the scenarios play themselves out. It's testament to the writing and the talent who never stop looking like they're having fun to make this show succeed. As far as how effective its execution was regarding its premise, there's a lot that still could have been done but hopefully they'll expand on in future seasons. Credits Creators Chuck Lorre, Bill Prady and Zak Penn

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