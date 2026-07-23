Posted in: HBO, Max, TV | Tagged: stuart fails to save the universe, The Big Bang Theory

Stuart Fails to Save the Universe S01E01: "Spoiler: Gary Dies" Preview

Check out our updated preview for tonight's premiere episode of HBO Max's Stuart Fails to Save the Universe, S01E01: "Spoiler: Gary Dies."

Article Summary Stuart Fails to Save the Universe premieres tonight on HBO Max, and our S01E01 preview teases the chaos of "Spoiler: Gary Dies."

The Big Bang Theory spinoff sends Stuart, Denise, Bert, and Barry into a reality-restoring mission after Stuart ends the universe.

S01E01 "Spoiler: Gary Dies" is directed by Kyle Newacheck and written by Chuck Lorre, Zak Penn, and Bill Prady.

Wil Wheaton hypes Stuart Fails to Save the Universe as clever, risky, and wickedly funny after seeing scripts and visiting set.

With only hours to go until the series premiere of HBO Max's Kevin Sussman (Stuart), Lauren Lapkus (Denise), Brian Posehn (Bert), and John Ross Bowie (Barry)-starring Stuart Fails to Save the Universe, we have a preview of what you can expect from "The Big Bang Theory" spinoff's opening episode: S01E01 "Spoiler: Gary Dies."

Stuart Fails to Save the Universe S01E01: "Spoiler: Gary Dies" Preview

Stuart Fails to Save the Universe S01E01: "Spoiler: Gary Dies"– Comic book shop owner Stuart Bloom brings about the end of the universe, and is tasked with restoring reality along with his girlfriend Denise, geologist Bert, and quantum physicist Barry Kripke. Directed by Kyle Newacheck, and written by Chuck Lorre, Zak Penn, and Bill Prady.

Checking in with The Official Big Bang Theory Podcast, Wil Wheaton offered host Jessica Radloff and listeners/viewers a tease or two about the series. "I have had the extraordinary privilege of being in the front row for the entire development of 'Stuart Fails to Save the Universe.' I sat with Bill [Prady] for months while he told me I know everything about it. He's told me who the characters are, what the McGuffin is," Wheaton shared, making him someone in the know from day one. "It's wonderful. It's brilliant. It's so funny. The actors are phenomenal. You know, it's so risky to take a spin-off. Characters and actors who are always capable of, you know, filling the top spots now have to do that. And there's expectations," he added.

Wheaton continued, "You're going to be compared to what you already did, no matter what. And all you can do is commit to the work and show up and do the very best that you can. And I got to go to the set to visit, and I watched them, and they are amazing. I would not say this if I didn't believe it in my heart, if I hadn't witnessed it myself, if I hadn't read a lot of the scripts. It's so clever. And it's wickedly funny."

"I wanted to do something radical that would take me out of my comfort zone. Something the characters on 'The Big Bang Theory,' would have loved, hated, and argued about," Lorre shared about the premise behind the spinoff. Penn added, "I was on a vision quest in the most remote parts of the Amazon Rainforest when a carrier pigeon arrived with a note from Chuck Lorre asking if I wanted to help make a show that the characters from 'Big Bang Theory' would watch. I couldn't resist that idea, so I packed up my yurt and hailed the next dirigible out. At the same time, Chuck sent an expedition to locate Bill Prady, who had been frozen with his shield across his chest in a block of arctic ice. The team assembled, we set out to make this insane show, which lives in a universe created by Chuck and Bill. I couldn't be more honored to be working with these amazing people."

Comic book store owner Stuart Bloom is tasked with restoring reality after he breaks a device built by Sheldon and Leonard, accidentally bringing about a multiverse Armageddon. Stuart is aided in this quest by his girlfriend Denise, geologist friend Bert, and quantum physicist/all-around pain in the ass Barry Kripke. Along the way, they meet alternate-universe versions of characters we've come to know and love from The Big Bang Theory. As the title implies, things don't go well.

HBO Max's Stuart Fails to Save the Universe, from Chuck Lorre Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television, was created, written, and executive-produced by Chuck Lorre, Zak Penn, and Bill Prady. Kyle Newacheck is an executive producer and directs multiple episodes.

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