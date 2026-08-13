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Stuart Fails to Save the Universe S01E04 Preview: A Reality Check?

Check out our preview for tonight's episode of HBO Max's Stuart Fails to Save the Universe, S01E04: "Spoiler: Stuart Makes a Wallet."

Article Summary Stuart Fails to Save the Universe S01E04 asks if Stuart’s multiverse adventures are real, imagined, or a psychotic break.

Episode 4, “Spoiler: Stuart Makes a Wallet,” finds Stuart in a mental hospital facing a brutal reality check.

The Stuart Fails to Save the Universe preview also revisits last week’s wild Wil Wheaton twist and magical multiverse chaos.

Behind-the-scenes details tease props, Easter eggs, and the Quantum Interference Device powering Stuart’s universe jumps.

Heading into the fourth episode of HBO Max's Kevin Sussman (Stuart), Lauren Lapkus (Denise), Brian Posehn (Bert), and John Ross Bowie (Barry)-starring Stuart Fails to Save the Universe, there's already been a whole lot for "The Big Bang Theory" fans to have fun with. We've had alternate versions (and in some cases, very alternate versions) of Riki Lindhome's Ramona Nowitzki, Brian Thomas Smith's Zack, Kunal Nayyar's Raj, Kaley Cuoco's Penny, Melissa Rauch's Bernadette, and Wil Wheaton's… ummm… "Wil Wheaton" (???). It almost seems too good to be true: a mysterious device that allows Stuart to travel to different universes and meet up with alternate takes on those he knows. Could this all be… in Stuart's head? That's the premise behind this week's episode, S01E04: "Spoiler: Stuart Makes a Wallet," and we have an updated look at what's ahead (and a look back at last week's chapter) waiting for you below:

Stuart Fails to Save the Universe S01E04: "Spoiler: Stuart Makes a Wallet"

Stuart Fails to Save the Universe S01E04: "Spoiler: Stuart Makes a Wallet"– After landing in a mental hospital, Stuart questions whether his memories of hopping from universe to universe are the product of an overactive imagination…or a psychotic break. Written by Chuck Lorre, Zak Penn, and Bill Prady.

Along with a look at this week's chapter, prop master Sarah Snyder, Felicia Day, and Wheaton discuss how last week's episode transformed Wheaton's "Big Bang Theory" character into a fireball-throwing enforcer, while Snyder offers behind-the-scenes insights into the handmade comic books, magical props, and universe-altering device. In addition, Wheaton shared how his real octopus tattoo came into play, pitching the Vulcan salute battle move, and how Jim Parsons helped him understand the musical rhythm of "Big Bang Theory" comedy. Snyder demonstrates the 30-pound Quantum Interference Device and explains its six different versions, while also teasing the hidden newt, two-headed pigeons, handmade "Books of the Dead," and recreated "Big Bang Theory" clipboard easter eggs.

Comic book store owner Stuart Bloom is tasked with restoring reality after he breaks a device built by Sheldon and Leonard, accidentally bringing about a multiverse Armageddon. Stuart is aided in this quest by his girlfriend Denise, geologist friend Bert, and quantum physicist/all-around pain in the ass Barry Kripke. Along the way, they meet alternate-universe versions of characters we've come to know and love from The Big Bang Theory. As the title implies, things don't go well.

HBO Max's Stuart Fails to Save the Universe, from Chuck Lorre Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television, was created, written, and executive-produced by Chuck Lorre, Zak Penn, and Bill Prady. Kyle Newacheck is an executive producer and directs multiple episodes.

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