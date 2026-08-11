Posted in: HBO, Max, TV | Tagged: stuart fails to save the universe, The Big Bang Theory

Stuart Fails to Save the Universe S01E04 Preview: Is Stuart Insane?

Is this all just in Stuart's head? Here's a look at HBO Max's Stuart Fails to Save the Universe S01E04: "Spoiler: Stuart Makes a Wallet."

Article Summary Stuart Fails to Save the Universe S01E04 asks if Stuart’s multiverse chaos is real—or a full mental breakdown.

Melissa Rauch and Wil Wheaton join the growing Big Bang Theory reunion as the HBO Max spinoff hits Episode 4.

“Spoiler: Stuart Makes a Wallet” finds Stuart in a mental hospital, doubting every universe-hopping memory.

Behind the scenes, Wil Wheaton and prop master Sarah Snyder tease magical props, easter eggs, and last week’s twist.

With HBO Max's Kevin Sussman (Stuart), Lauren Lapkus (Denise), Brian Posehn (Bert), and John Ross Bowie (Barry)-starring Stuart Fails to Save the Universe heading into its fourth episode this week, we can add Melissa Rauch and Wil Wheaton to the growing list of "The Big Bang Theory" alums who've appeared on the twisted spinoff so far. But is everything that Stuart has gone through over the previous three episodes real – or is he suffering from a mental breakdown? That's the premise behind S01E04: "Spoiler: Stuart Makes a Wallet,"

Along with a look at this week's chapter, prop master Sarah Snyder, Felicia Day, and Wheaton discuss how last week's episode transformed Wheaton's "Big Bang Theory" character into a fireball-throwing enforcer, while Snyder offers behind-the-scenes insights into the handmade comic books, magical props, and universe-altering device. In addition, Wheaton shared how his real octopus tattoo came into play, pitching the Vulcan salute battle move, and how Jim Parsons helped him understand the musical rhythm of "Big Bang Theory" comedy. Snyder demonstrates the 30-pound Quantum Interference Device and explains its six different versions, while also teasing the hidden newt, two-headed pigeons, handmade "Books of the Dead," and recreated "Big Bang Theory" clipboard easter eggs.

Stuart Fails to Save the Universe S01E04: "Spoiler: Stuart Makes a Wallet"

Stuart Fails to Save the Universe S01E04: "Spoiler: Stuart Makes a Wallet"– After landing in a mental hospital, Stuart questions whether his memories of hopping from universe to universe are the product of an overactive imagination…or a psychotic break. Written by Chuck Lorre, Zak Penn, and Bill Prady.

Comic book store owner Stuart Bloom is tasked with restoring reality after he breaks a device built by Sheldon and Leonard, accidentally bringing about a multiverse Armageddon. Stuart is aided in this quest by his girlfriend Denise, geologist friend Bert, and quantum physicist/all-around pain in the ass Barry Kripke. Along the way, they meet alternate-universe versions of characters we've come to know and love from The Big Bang Theory. As the title implies, things don't go well.

HBO Max's Stuart Fails to Save the Universe, from Chuck Lorre Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television, was created, written, and executive-produced by Chuck Lorre, Zak Penn, and Bill Prady. Kyle Newacheck is an executive producer and directs multiple episodes.

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