Posted in: HBO, Max, TV | Tagged: stuart fails to save the universe, The Big Bang Theory

Stuart Fails to Save the Universe S01E05 Images: Tempted by Paradise

Check out images for HBO Max's Stuart Fails to Save the Universe S01E05: Spoiler: "Bert Gets Married," with our heroes tempted by paradise.

Article Summary Stuart Fails to Save the Universe is already renewed for Season 2, building buzz for HBO Max’s Big Bang Theory spinoff.

S01E05, “Spoiler: Bert Gets Married,” sends Stuart, Denise, Bert, and Barry to a paradise where temptation takes over.

The official episode overview teases Bert finding true love while a broken machine throws another wrench into the mission.

New Stuart Fails to Save the Universe coverage also highlights the official podcast with Mayim Bialik, Felicia Day, and Wil Wheaton.

If you're a fan of HBO Max's Kevin Sussman (Stuart), Lauren Lapkus (Denise), Brian Posehn (Bert), and John Ross Bowie (Barry)-starring Stuart Fails to Save the Universe, it has got to feel good knowing that the "Big Bang Theory" spinoff will be back for a second season. That means there is a whole other season to add to a growing guest star list that includes Riki Lindhome's Ramona Nowitzki, Brian Thomas Smith's Zack, Kunal Nayyar's Raj, Kaley Cuoco's Penny, Melissa Rauch's Bernadette, and Wil Wheaton's "Wil Wheaton," and Mayim Bialik's Amy Farrah Fowler. In S01E05: Spoiler: "Bert Gets Married," our fearless foursome is tempted by paradise – with a broken machine not exactly helping the situation. Here's a look at the official overview, promo trailer, and image gallery for this week's chapter.

Stuart Fails to Save the Universe S01E05: Spoiler: "Bert Gets Married"

Stuart Fails to Save the Universe S01E05: Spoiler: "Bert Gets Married" – The gang arrives in paradise, where everyone lives in harmony with nature and each other. Bert finds true love, and the machine is broken. Written by Chuck Lorre, Zak Penn, and Bill Prady.

On Stuart Fails to Save the Universe Official Podcast Season 1, Episode 4, Felicia Day and Wil Wheaton dive into one of the show's wildest universes yet as they break down "Spoiler: Stuart Makes a Wallet." Joining them are Mayim Bialik, returning to the "Big Bang Theory" universe as an entirely new version of Amy, and Tommy Walker, whose mysterious Gary keeps appearing across the multiverse in increasingly unexpected ways.

Then the conversation shifts behind the camera with set designers Francoise Cherry-Cohen and Eugene Adamov, who reveal how the team transformed Stuart's world into an impossible psychiatric hospital, a surreal suburban neighborhood, and one of the show's most ambitious practical sets. From multiverse philosophy to 20-foot ramps, this episode is packed with behind-the-scenes stories for Stuart Fails to Save the Universe, The Big Bang Theory, comic book, and superhero fans.

Comic book store owner Stuart Bloom is tasked with restoring reality after he breaks a device built by Sheldon and Leonard, accidentally bringing about a multiverse Armageddon. Stuart is aided in this quest by his girlfriend Denise, geologist friend Bert, and quantum physicist/all-around pain in the ass Barry Kripke. Along the way, they meet alternate-universe versions of characters we've come to know and love from The Big Bang Theory. As the title implies, things don't go well.

HBO Max's Stuart Fails to Save the Universe, from Chuck Lorre Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television, was created, written, and executive-produced by Chuck Lorre, Zak Penn, and Bill Prady. Kyle Newacheck is an executive producer and directs multiple episodes.

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