Posted in: HBO, Max, TV | Tagged: stuart fails to save the universe, The Big Bang Theory

Stuart Fails to Save the Universe S01E05 Preview: Trapped in Paradise

Check out our updated preview for tonight's episode of HBO Max's Stuart Fails to Save the Universe, S01E05: "Spoiler: Bert Gets Married."

Article Summary Stuart Fails to Save the Universe S01E05 sends Stuart, Denise, Bert, and Barry to a paradise dimension they may not want to leave.

In "Spoiler: Bert Gets Married," Bert finds true love while a broken machine leaves the gang stranded in harmony.

The updated Stuart Fails to Save the Universe preview includes the official overview, promo trailer, and episode gallery.

Cast and creative team members tease Stuart Fails to Save the Universe Episode 5 with one-word hints about tonight's chapter.

With HBO Max's Kevin Sussman (Stuart), Lauren Lapkus (Denise), Brian Posehn (Bert), and John Ross Bowie (Barry)-starring Stuart Fails to Save the Universe, it seems our heroes might be trapped in paradise – literally. In S01E05: "Spoiler: Bert Gets Married," our fearless foursome lands in what appears to be a dimension that they might not be rushing to leave. Of course, a broken machine isn't really giving them a choice. Here's a look at the official overview, promo trailer, and image gallery for this week's chapter – along with the cast and creative team offering one-word teases about what the season's fifth episode has to offer:

Stuart Fails to Save the Universe S01E05: "Spoiler: Bert Gets Married"

Stuart Fails to Save the Universe S01E05: "Spoiler: Bert Gets Married" – The gang arrives in paradise, where everyone lives in harmony with nature and each other. Bert finds true love, and the machine is broken. Written by Chuck Lorre, Zak Penn, and Bill Prady.

Sounds lovely. Too lovely… What do you think? 👀 pic.twitter.com/qqJ9WElQiK — StuartFails (@StuartFails) August 20, 2026

On Stuart Fails to Save the Universe Official Podcast Season 1, Episode 4, Felicia Day and Wil Wheaton dive into one of the show's wildest universes yet as they break down "Spoiler: Stuart Makes a Wallet." Joining them are Mayim Bialik, returning to the "Big Bang Theory" universe as an entirely new version of Amy, and Tommy Walker, whose mysterious Gary keeps appearing across the multiverse in increasingly unexpected ways.

Then the conversation shifts behind the camera with set designers Francoise Cherry-Cohen and Eugene Adamov, who reveal how the team transformed Stuart's world into an impossible psychiatric hospital, a surreal suburban neighborhood, and one of the show's most ambitious practical sets. From multiverse philosophy to 20-foot ramps, this episode is packed with behind-the-scenes stories for Stuart Fails to Save the Universe, The Big Bang Theory, comic book, and superhero fans.

Comic book store owner Stuart Bloom is tasked with restoring reality after he breaks a device built by Sheldon and Leonard, accidentally bringing about a multiverse Armageddon. Stuart is aided in this quest by his girlfriend Denise, geologist friend Bert, and quantum physicist/all-around pain in the ass Barry Kripke. Along the way, they meet alternate-universe versions of characters we've come to know and love from The Big Bang Theory. As the title implies, things don't go well.

HBO Max's Stuart Fails to Save the Universe, from Chuck Lorre Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television, was created, written, and executive-produced by Chuck Lorre, Zak Penn, and Bill Prady. Kyle Newacheck is an executive producer and directs multiple episodes.

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