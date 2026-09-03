Posted in: HBO, Max, TV | Tagged: stuart fails to save the universe, The Big Bang Theory

Stuart Fails to Save the Universe S01E07 Preview: Telepath Problems

Check out our preview for HBO Max's Stuart Fails to Save the Universe, S01E07: "Spoiler: Dexys Midnight Runners Get a Royalty Payment."

Article Summary Stuart Fails to Save the Universe S01E07 sends Stuart, Denise, Bert, and Kripke into a telepathic world for a risky heist.

Episode 7, "Spoiler: Dexys Midnight Runners Get a Royalty Payment," centers on stealing crucial Caltech tech.

The official preview includes the S01E07 synopsis, promo trailer, and one-word teases from the cast and creative team.

Stuart Fails to Save the Universe Episode 7 also promises familiar visitors, raising the stakes for the team.

HBO Max's Kevin Sussman (Stuart), Lauren Lapkus (Denise), Brian Posehn (Bert), and John Ross Bowie (Barry)-starring Stuart Fails to Save the Universe is back this week, with our heroes looking to get their hands on some much-needed tech. Of course, there's a serious problem, right? They have to pull this off in a universe where everyone's telepathic. We've got an updated look at what S01E07: "Spoiler: Dexys Midnight Runners Get a Royalty Payment" has to offer below – including the official overview, promo trailer, and image gallery for this week's chapter. In addition, the cast and creative team are offering one-word teases about the season's seventh episode.

Stuart Fails to Save the Universe S01E07: "Spoiler: Dexys Midnight Runners Get a Royalty Payment"

Stuart Fails to Save the Universe S01E07: "Spoiler: Dexys Midnight Runners Get a Royalty Payment" – Stuart, Denise, Bert, and Kripke attempt to break into the Caltech lab to steal a new piece of technology – all while shielding their duplicitous thoughts from the inhabitants of a telepathic world. Later, the gang comes face-to-face with some very familiar visitors. Written by Chuck Lorre, Zak Penn, and Bill Prady.

Ponder carefully. Episode 7 drops tomorrow at 9pm EST on HBO Max! pic.twitter.com/aTKdlmrNCs — StuartFails (@StuartFails) September 3, 2026

In the latest edition of the podcast, Felicia Day and Wil Wheaton welcome director Jonathan Frakes for behind-the-scenes access to last week's episode. The longtime Star Trek: The Next Generation collaborators get into the void sequence that had to be rebuilt and reshot, the old-school trick behind two Kevin Sussmans sharing a scene, and the gentle Stuart-and-Denise moment that finally pushes Stuart toward becoming a hero.

Comic book store owner Stuart Bloom is tasked with restoring reality after he breaks a device built by Sheldon and Leonard, accidentally bringing about a multiverse Armageddon. Stuart is aided in this quest by his girlfriend Denise, geologist friend Bert, and quantum physicist/all-around pain in the ass Barry Kripke. Along the way, they meet alternate-universe versions of characters we've come to know and love from The Big Bang Theory. As the title implies, things don't go well.

HBO Max's Stuart Fails to Save the Universe, from Chuck Lorre Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television, was created, written, and executive-produced by Chuck Lorre, Zak Penn, and Bill Prady. Kyle Newacheck is an executive producer and directs multiple episodes.

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