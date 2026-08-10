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Stuart Fails to Save the Universe Team on Show's Nod to Jim Parsons

Stuart Fails to Save the Universe creators Chuck Lorre, Zak Penn, and Bill Prady discuss Sheldon's Broadway status as a nod to Jim Parsons.

Article Summary Stuart Fails to Save the Universe reveals Sheldon is a Broadway star in the magic realm, a clear nod to Jim Parsons.

Chuck Lorre, Bill Prady, and Zak Penn explain why Sheldon’s stage career fits the rules of the spinoff’s world.

Episode 3, “Bert Is Magic,” sends Stuart, Bert, Kripke, and Denise racing through chaos sparked by evil Bernadette.

Jim Parsons’ past comments about not returning as Sheldon make the Stuart Fails to Save the Universe reference stand out.

In light of Jim Parsons publicly stating something to the effect of not expecting to return as The Big Bang Theory fan favorite Sheldon Cooper" for any amount of money," the creators behind the spinoff Stuart Fails to Save the Universe in Chuck Lorre, Bill Prady, and Zak Penn took the time to tip their cap his way in their latest episode "Bert Is Magic" that finds Caltech geologist Bert Kibbler (Brian Posehn) with wizarding powers. Bert, along with Stuart (Kevin Sussman), Kripke (John Ross Bowie), and Denise (Lauren Lapkus), is in a race against time as they unwittingly help returning TBBT fan favorite Bernadette (Melissa Rauch), who's discovered to be an evil witch who grows like a Power Rangers monster in search of the transdimensional device. The team spoke with TV Line about how they tied Parsons' current Broadway role into the narrative of the sci-fi spinoff.

Stuart Fails to Save the Universe Creators on What Jim Parsons's Sheldon Cooper Is Doing in the Magic Realm, Nodding to the Actor's Broadway Turn

As the plot is driven by Sheldon, Leonard (Johnny Galecki), and Howard (Simon Helberg) given their transdimensional device that sends the titular character on his way to "save the universe," the trio is nowhere to be seen three episodes in. We have seen Raj (Kunal Nayyar) in the premiere, followed by Penny (Kaley Cuoco), also in alternate versions where Raj is held captive by Kripke in their original apocalypse, and Penny leads the resistance against mechanized overlords who want to stamp out all negativity.

During episode three, the group meets Alexa (Louis Mustillo), a small, green-skinned, enchanted being who serves as their guide in the magic realm. When he's asked where Sheldon is, Alexa tells them he's currently starring in a revival of Man of La Mancha. Parsons is currently starring in Broadway's Titanique. "In that universe," Prady told TV Line. Penn notes that the career change makes perfect sense within the rules of the magical world — "He couldn't have been a scientist" — while Lorre sums it up even more succinctly: "He's a Broadway star!"

Parsons appeared in all 12 seasons as the eccentric former child prodigy from 2007 to 2019 and served as the narrator for the prequel series Young Sheldon, which only saw him physically return to the character on screen in the final season in 2024, alongside Mayim Bialik's Amy Farrah Fowler, as an update since the finale. The actor's comments about not wanting to return to the role don't leave much to the imagination about whether we'll ever see him return, which may deflate fan expectations this season and in the future. Obviously, never say never, as actors having love-hate relationships with their signature roles is nothing new, just as the stars of the biggest franchises, from James Bond to Star Trek. For more on Rauch's return and more, you can check out the entire interview. Stuart Fails to Save the Universe streams Thursdays on HBO Max.

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