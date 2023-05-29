Succession Honors Filming Wrap with Jeremy Strong Head-Shaving (VIDEO) Succession PA Molly Minnie shared a video of Jeremy Strong getting his head shaved by Kieran Culkin & Sarah Snook as filming wrapped.

With it still being less than 24 hours (at least when this was written) since the series finale of HBO and series creator Jesse Armstrong's Succession hit our screens, it's safe to say that a lot of fans out there have some thoughts & feelings regarding what went down by the time the end credits rolled. Who won? Who lost? Is there even such a thing as a "winner" in the show's universe? But for this go-around, we wanted to take a break from all of the intellectual deep-dives to pass along something very personal – courtesy of key set production assistant Molly Minnie. Along with some great behind-the-scenes production images, we also have a look at Jeremy Strong officially getting his head shaved on the set by Kieran Culkin, Sarah Snook, and others to signal what appears to be the wrap on filming the final scene of the award-winning series.

Here's a look at Minnie's Instagram post from earlier today sharing the video of Strong's official end-of-series head-shaving, followed by a look back at what Armstrong had to share about the Roys' futures:

Succession: Jesse Armstrong on What the Future Holds for The Roys

After Shiv (Sarah Snook) lives up to her name and votes against Kendall (Jeremy Strong), GoJo CEO Lukas Matsson (Alexander Skarsgård) sets Tom Wambsgans (Matthew Macfadyen) as the company's American CEO.

So Why Tom Wambsgans (Matthew Macfadyen)? "The idea of Tom being the eventual successor, that had been something that I thought was the right ending for quite a while now. Even though he's not exactly the most powerful monarch you'll ever meet — his power comes from Matsson. Those figures that drift upwards and make themselves amenable to powerful people are around."

Roman (Kieran Culkin): "In a reductive, brutal way, Roman ends up exactly where he started. He is that guy still. And he maybe easily could have been a playboy jerk with some slightly nasty instincts and some quite funny jokes. He could've stayed in a bar, being that guy. And this has been a bit of a detour in his life, I would say."

Shiv (Sarah Snook): "Shiv is still in play, I'd say, in a rather terrifying, frozen, emotionally barren place. But she has got this kind of non-victory, non-defeat. I mean, there's gonna be some movement there. There's still a lot of that game to play out, but that's where we leave it. And it feels like it's going to be hard to progress for them emotionally, given the things they've said about each other."

Kendall (Jeremy Strong): "For Kendall, this will never stop being the central event of his life, the central days of his life, central couple of years of his life. Maybe he could go on and start a company, or do a thing. But the chances of him achieving the sort of corporate status that his dad achieved are very low. And I think that will mark his whole life."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!