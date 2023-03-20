Succession: Jesse Armstrong on Which Characters Are "Ripe" For Spinoff Succession series creator Jesse Armstrong discusses ending the series, which characters (if any?) would be ripe for a spinoff, and more.

In six days, it's the beginning of the end – in more ways than one. With the fourth & final season of HBO & Jesse Armstrong's award-winning Succession kicking off on March 26th, there's only one thing standing in the way of Logan Roy's (Brian Cox) sale of Waystar Royco to Alexander Skarsgård's tech mogul Lukas Matsson. Well, not so much "one thing" as four Roys who aren't ready to roll over and let their future be sold out from underneath them. With the series having its premiere on Monday night, Deadline Hollywood had a chance to speak with Armstrong on the red carpet. In the two clips that you're about to see, the series creator addresses the decision to end the award-winning series (another season "didn't feel right") and the biggest challenge in ending it (making sure every storyline/character gets their fair share). And what about revisiting the "Succession" universe after the main series ends? Armstrong has some thoughts on if any of the characters would be "ripe" for a spinoff (it might surprise you).

Here's a look at Armstrong's comments from Monday night:

#Succession creator Jesse Armstrong on the decision to end the HBO series with Season 4, and the biggest challenges in wrapping up each storyline pic.twitter.com/pmVkbbCKJO — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) March 21, 2023 Show Full Tweet

#Succession creator Jesse Armstrong on which characters of the HBO series (if any) are worthy of their own spinoff pic.twitter.com/XoTwlSvUYT — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) March 21, 2023 Show Full Tweet

A Look at HBO's Succession Season 4

The fourth season cast for HBO's Succession includes Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong, Sarah Snook, Kieran Culkin, Alan Ruck, Matthew Macfadyen, Nicholas Braun, J. Smith-Cameron, Peter Friedman, David Rasche, Fisher Stevens, Hiam Abbass, Justine Lupe, Scott Nicholson, Zoë Winters, and Jeannie Berlin. The newest additions to the cast this season are Annabeth Gish, Adam Godley, Eili Harboe, and Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson.

Returning cast includes Dagmara Domińczyk (Karolina Novotney), Alexander Skarsgård (Lukas Mattson), Arian Moayed (Stewy Hosseini), Juliana Canfield (Jess Jordan), Annabelle Dexter-Jones (Naomi Pierce), Hope Davis (Sandi Furness), Cherry Jones (Nan Pierce), Justin Kirk (Congressman Jeryd Mencken), Stephen Root (Future Freedom Summit Organizer Ron Petkus), Harriet Walter (Lady Caroline Collingwood), James Cromwell (Ewan Roy), Natalie Gold (Rava Roy), Caitlin Fitzgerald (Tabitha), Ashley Zukerman (Nate Sofrelli), Larry Pine (Sandy Furness), Mark-Linn Baker (Maxim Pierce), and Pip Torrens (Peter Munion). Created by showrunner Jesse Armstrong, the series is executive produced by Armstrong, Adam McKay, Frank Rich, Kevin Messick, Jane Tranter, Mark Mylod, Tony Roche, Scott Ferguson, Jon Brown, Lucy Prebble, Will Tracy, and Will Ferrell.