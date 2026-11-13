Posted in: NBC, Peacock, TV | Tagged: Sunset P.I.

Sunset P.I. Set for Feb. 2027; NBC Previews New Jake Johnson Series

Set for Feb. 8th, 2027, NBC released an early look at Dan Goor and Luke Del Tredici's (Brooklyn Nine-Nine) Jake Johnson-starring Sunset P.I.

NBC is hoping you're in the mood for a different kind of private investigator, dropping a set of first-look images for series creators Dan Goor and Luke Del Tredici's (Brooklyn Nine-Nine) Jake Johnson, Jane Levy, and Keith David-starring Sunset P.I. Set to premiere on Monday, February 8th, 2027, at 8:30 p.m. ET/PT on NBC, the 10-episode single-camera workplace comedy follows Mickey Wilder (Johnson) and the other private investigators at his Hollywood detective agency. Joining Johnson, Levy, and David are co-stars Langston Kerman and Mary Shalaby.

In addition, the season's lineup of guest stars includes Spencer Moss (She's Fine, Doctor Odyssey), Nelson Franklin (Veep, The Social Reckoning), Patrick Gallagher (Big Sky, Joe Pickett), David Paymer (Dave, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), and Wrenn Schmidt (For All Mankind, Nuremberg). Moss' Aylie is Mickey's technologically savvy 14-year-old niece. Franklin's Kyle is an accountant at a large bio-tech company. Gallagher's Garr is an LAPD detective on a murder scene. Paymer's Irvin Mandrake is a big-wig movie producer who had blockbuster hits in the 1980s. Schmidt's Cynthia is a mysterious woman with sinister intentions. Now, here's a look at the image gallery that was released:

Stemming from Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, NBC's Sunset P.I. is executive-produced by Dan Goor, Luke Del Tredici, and pilot director Akiva Schaffer.

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