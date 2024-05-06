Posted in: CW, Preview, TV | Tagged: cw, preview, season 4, superman & lois

Superman & Lois: Tom Cavanagh Set for Series Finale – But As Who?

Tom Cavanagh (Dr. Harrison Wells/Eobard Thawne, aka Reverse-Flash) shared that he will be appearing in CW's Superman & Lois series finale.

Now that we know that filming has officially wrapped on the fourth & final season of Elizabeth Tulloch, Tyler Hoechlin, Michael Bishop, Alex Garfin & Michael Cudlitz-starring Superman & Lois has wrapped, the waiting game is underway for a fall premiere date, teaser/trailers/images, and more. Of course, the best updates come from the folks who help make the series happen – like what Tom Cavanagh (Dr. Harrison Wells/Eobard Thawne, aka Reverse-Flash) had to share during FAN EXPO Philadelphia over this past weekend. During a conversation about his "Arrowverse" run as a director, Cavanagh discussed his preference for directing season/series openers & finales – and that led to this interesting bit of intel on the Superman & Lois finale, "It Went By So Fast (written by showrunners Brent Fletcher & Todd Helbing). "The finale for 'Superman & Lois' was taken up already, and so I said, 'Well, I'm happy to not do it,' which is when Todd [Helbing] was like 'Well, would you play a role?' And so that's coming up, for those of you that watch 'Superman & Lois' – something that I'm happy to have done." Could we see another version of Dr. Wells appearing before the final credits role? Do we dare to even speculate on an appearance from Thawne/Reverse-Flash and what that could mean – considering all of the "Arrowverse" stuff that went down previously involving the series?

Here's a look back to what Tulloch had to share as the series wrapped filming for the final time (with the full text of Tulloch's Instagram post following):

How lucky am I, to have been able to inhabit this woman's bones, and brain, and heart, for the last 4 years. Lois Lane has been an icon for as long as Superman has because of her fierceness, her work ethic, her determination, her playfulness, her commitment to finding the truth no matter the cost. Thank you to our creator Todd Helbing, co-showrunner Brent Fletcher, all of our writers and producers and post-production team, our incredible VFX department. Thank you @gberlanti and Sarah Schechter @50shadesofgabay and everyone else at Berlanti Productions, everyone at DC Comics, @cdflix @baptv10, Lisa Lewis and everyone else at @warnerbrostv , Mark Pedowitz and @thecw, and to our phenomenal casting director @davidrapaport for telling everyone "This is your Lois" and to @jessicaqueller and @rrtvwriter for seeing and believing it. Thank you @iansamoildirector and everyone else in the production office. And to our on-set crew: #SupermanAndLois was a big, beautiful, epic show and it wouldn't have happened without each and every one of you. Thank you thank you thank you. I already miss you all so much. Thank you to our wonderfully amazing cast – but mostly to @tylerhoechlin. My Superman. I am so grateful for your talent, your work ethic, and your commitment to making me laugh. I wish the best of luck to @jamesgunn and the rest of his cast and crew, and especially to @rachelbrosnahan – I'm sure you will be a wonderful Lois and I can't wait to see what you do with the role. Have so much fun – I know I did. I'll be grateful til the day I die that I had these few years to wake up every day and be Lois. Lane. 💜

Earlier this year, CW President of Entertainment Brad Schwartz had some news to share during the Television Critics Association Winter Press Event about the fourth & final season of Superman & Lois. Noting that the series return would be "wasted" during the summer, Schwartz confirmed that the series will hit screens for its final run this fall. Teasing that the upcoming season is "going to blow your minds, Schwartz added, "I watched the first episode last night. It will make you cry."

But that wasn't the only bit of news that Schwartz made during the event, also noting that Superman & Lois was going to end with its fourth season no matter how well it did. Why? "They don't want a competing Superman product in the marketplace," Schwartz explained, referencing Warner Bros. Discovery & DC Studios' Superman: Legacy, written and directed by DC Studios Co-CEO James Gunn. During a rollout of their short-term & long-term plans for their new DCU in January 2023, Gunn & Co-CEO Peter Safran said that they expect the series to run for "one or two more seasons" – with Gunn adding, "It's a show everybody likes, so it's going to keep going for a little bit."

Heading into the final season, the series faces an abbreviated episode count (10 episodes), reductions to the production's budget & writers' room, and departures of series regulars Dylan Walsh, Emmanuelle Chriqui, Erik Valdez, Inde Navarrette, Wolé Parks, Tayler Buck & Sofia Hasmik (though some are already set to appear recurring or as guest stars). Yvonne Chapman (Kung Fu, Avatar: The Last Airbender) has joined the cast as Amanda McCoy, a trusted ally of Cudlitz's Lex Luthor. CW's Superman & Lois is expected to kick off its final season sometime this fall. Douglas Smith (Big Love, Clarice) has been cast as Daily Planet photographer Jimmy Olsen, an extroverted 20-something known for being the 'life of the party' around the office. Despite being work colleagues with Clark, he's been unable to get him out of his 'awkward' shell. Unaware of Clark's super-secret, Jimmy's still determined to become his pal.

