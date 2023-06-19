Posted in: CW, Preview, Trailer, TV | Tagged: preview, season 3, season 4, superman & lois, the cw, trailer

Superman & Lois: Tyler Hoechlin & Elizabeth Tulloch on Season 4 Hopes

The CW's Superman & Lois stars Tyler Hoechlin and Elizabeth Tulloch discuss their Season 4 hopes & casting for James Gunn's Superman: Legacy.

With Dylan Walsh, Emmanuelle Chriqui, Erik Valdez, Inde Navarrette, Wolé Parks, Tayler Buck, and Sofia Hasmik departing the series with the recently-announced fourth season and Michael Cudlitz's Lex Luthor being bumped up to series regular, it's safe to say that some major changes are in store for The CW's Tyler Hoechlin, Elizabeth Tulloch, Michael Bishop & Alex Garfin-starring Superman & Lois. With the news still pretty fresh (and the ongoing WGA/AMPTP writers' strike still underway), we didn't think there would be too much to discuss yet regarding what's to come. But in a recent interview, Film enthusiast & Pop Culture commentator Ryan Unicomb spoke with Hoechlin & Tulloch, who shared what they're expecting and what they would like to see.

Kicking things off with a not-too-subtle tease for this week's season finale (which Hoechlin says will explain why they were so eager to come back to keep things going), it's no surprise that Cudlitz's Lex will be a major factor in the couple's life moving forward. Both Hoechlin & Tulloch are looking forward to/hoping for (it's still early) more flashback scenes of Clark & Lois during the early days of their relationship – with Tulloch adding that she hopes that we get more flashbacks of the two teaming up to show off their investigative skills. Here's a listen to the interview, with the Season 4 talk kicking things off. And for a listen to what the duo had to say in regards to the casting going on for James Gunn's Superman: Legacy, make sure to check out the end of the conversation:

Superman & Lois S03E12 & Season Finale Preview

Superman & Lois Season 3 Episode 12 "Injustice": MICHAEL CUDLITZ ("THE WALKING DEAD") GUEST STARS – Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) and Clark (Tyler Hoechlin) clash with Jordan (Alex Garfin) over his carelessness around using his powers in public, while Jonathan (Michael Bishop) struggles with Kyle's (Erik Valdez) change in behavior at the firehouse. Meanwhile, Sarah (Inde Navarrette) grows frustrated with Lana (Emmanuelle Chriqui) after she accidentally makes things more complicated with Jordan. And finally, after seventeen years behind bars, Lex Luthor (guest star Michael Cudlitz) is set to be released from prison. The episode was written by Michael Narducci and directed by Sudz Sutherland.

Superman & Lois Season 3 Episode 13 "What Kills You Only Makes You Stronger": SEASON FINALE – All of Smallville comes together to view a meteor shower, Lex Luthor (guest star Michael Cudlitz, "The Walking Dead") makes his move. Gregory Smith directed the episode written by Brent Fletcher & Todd Helbing.

And here's a look back at the teaser promo for the debut of Cudlitz's Lex Luthor, known to the world as the visionary billionaire behind LexCorp – but secretly, the criminal underworld knew who Lex truly was: a brutal psychopath who terrorized anyone he crossed paths with. When Lex debuts this season, Lex has been locked away in prison – but now that he's free, he's hellbent on correcting a personal injustice by enacting revenge on the two people he feels have wronged him – Superman (Hoechlin) and Lois Lane (Tulloch).

