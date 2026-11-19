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Supernatural, Grendel, 2026 Pop-Tarts Bowl & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Smiling Friends/#GTA6, Yellowjackets, Blade Runner 2099, Supernatural, Grendel, Pop-Tarts Bowl, and more!

Article Summary Supernatural revival buzz heats up as Jared Padalecki shares where things stand and what he thinks about a return.

Grendel heads to Netflix as an animated adaptation, bringing Matt Wagner's comic book series back into play.

Blade Runner 2099 dropped new character key art, while Yellowjackets teased Young Misty and her next move.

2026 Pop-Tarts Bowl got a darkly tasty twist, with more on DS9, The X-Files, SNL UK, and GTA VI chatter.

We're back, people! With My Chemical Romance setting the perfect tone with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. If you love television, we're pretty sure that you'll find something worth checking out. Here's a look at what's on the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board for today (and make sure to check out the main site for even more television goodness)…

BCTV Daily Dispatch: Smiling Friends/#GTA6, Rick and Morty: Gunn & Snyder, Yellowjackets, The Rockford Files, Heated Rivalry, Blade Runner 2099, Supernatural, Grendel, Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, 2026 Pop-Tarts Bowl, The X-Files, SNL UK, and More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Thursday, November 19th, 2026:

Smiling Friends Lived That "Grand Theft Auto VI" Life for 3 Seasons — Scheduled

SNL Behind the Sketch: Druski Channels His Inner Elizabeth Holmes — Scheduled

Percy Jackson and the Olympians S03 Preview: We Sense a Little Tension

Rick and Morty: That James Gunn/Zack Snyder Episode Hits Different Now

Yellowjackets Season 4 Sneak Peek: Young Misty Seems Ready to Move On

The Rockford Files Star David Boreanaz Posts Heartfelt Video Update

Heated Rivalry Star Williams: Season 2 "Going Good, But It's Sad"

Avengers: Doomsday – 11 Interconnected Character Posters Released

The 60th Annual CMA Awards: Here's Our Viewing Guide to Tonight's CMAs

AEW Dynamite Preview: Continental Classic Begins in Denver

Blade Runner 2099 Character Key Art: The Future We No Longer Control

A Supernatural Revival? Jared Padalecki Has Some Thoughts on That

Grendel: Matt Wagner Comic Book Series Set for Netflix Animated Adapt

Paramount TV Studios Merging with Warner Bros. TV Group: Skydance

Frisco King Official Trailer Released: Small Town, Big Hustles

DS9: Paramount Reportedly Considered Having Worf Replace Sisko: Dorn

2026 Pop-Tarts Bowl Has a Dark, Delicious Twist: Eat Your Competition

Grand Theft Auto VI TV/Film Adapt? Take-Two "Very, Very Selective"

Home Improvement Star Tim Allen Has Moved On From Series Return Talk

The X-Files: David Duchovny Offers Ryan Coogler Revival Series Update

SNL UK Returns January 16th; Series 2 2027 Show Dates Announced

Doctor Who Tender, Adult Swim, Ted & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here. You know – it's what you're reading right now! If you've read this far and haven't signed up yet, take a second and do it – you won't regret it! If you've already signed up but you're reading this anyway, then thank you. We're still trying to figure out what to do with this end space – let us know…

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