Supernatural: Jared Padalecki Finds The Force Strong in Misha Collins

Last week was a pretty good week for Jensen Ackles and Jared Padalecki, with The CW giving pilot green lights to the Ackles-produced "Supernatural" spinoff prequel The Winchesters as well as the Padalecki-produced "Walker" prequel Walker: Independence. Since the news was announced, there have been waves of congratulations and well-wishes across and between both shows' fandoms (understandably, there's a lot of crossovers there) as well as between Sam & Dean Winchester's real-life counterparts. Yesterday, the duo's SPN co-star Misha Collins aka Castiel checked in to not only congratulate Ackles and Padalecki (as well as Danneel Ackles and Genevieve Padalecki) for the prequel news but also make the bold claim that "the baby Winchesters & baby Walker are going to be even cuter than Baby Yoda." Now while that still remains to be seen (Grogu was looking pretty damn cute in last week's episode of The Book of Boba Fett ), Padalecki is clearly on board with Collins's prediction, as we can see from his "The Mandalorian" theme-embracing response on Twitter.

Here's a look at Padalecki's tweet from earlier today keeping "The Force" vibe flowing:

Collins kicked things off with the "Star Wars" talk yesterday when offering "the Ackles & Padalecki clans" major congratulations just before making that bold claim:

Here's a look back to Padalecki celebrating the news by making a "serious" demand of the Supernatural and Walker fans. Yes… it's time for … The Highest of High Fives!

And here's Ackles thanking the network, studio, Robbie Thompson (and his "killer" script), and Danneel Ackles for the opportunity to move the project forward, followed by huge congrats to his "brother" Padalecki and the Walker family. Following that, we have a look at the overviews and relevant intel on both prequel series:

"The Winchesters": Centered on Dean and Sam Winchester's parents – John and Mary – the series tells the epic love story of how they met and how they put it all on the line to not only save their love but the entire world. The Winchesters will be told from the perspective of narrator Ackles' Dean Winchester. Supernatural co-EP Robbie Thompson will write and executive produce, with Ackles and his wife Danneel Ackles, executive producing via their Chaos Machine Productions banner in association with Warner Bros. Television and CBS Studios.

"Walker: Independence": Set in the late 1800s, the series follows Abby Walker, an affluent Bostonian whose husband is murdered before her eyes while on their journey out West. On her quest for revenge, Abby crosses paths with Hoyt Rawlins, a lovable rogue in search of purpose. Abby and Hoyt's journey takes them to Independence, Texas, where they encounter diverse, eclectic residents running from their own troubled pasts and chasing their dreams. Our newfound family will struggle with the changing world around them while becoming agents of change themselves in a town where nothing is what it seems. Seamus Fahey wrote the pilot based on a story by him and Anna Fricke, with both set to executive produce alongside Padalecki, Fricke & Laura Terry via their Pursued By a Bear banner, and Rideback's Dan Lin & Lindsey Liberatore (with CBS Studios producing).