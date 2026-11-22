Posted in: CW, TV | Tagged: Supernatural

Supernatural: Jared Padalecki on Knowing When to Say When & Returning

Supernatural's Jared Padalecki on his and Jensen Ackles' mindsets before deciding to wrap up the series and going out on a high note.

Article Summary Supernatural star Jared Padalecki says ending the series came down to family life and the Vancouver-to-Austin grind.

Padalecki says he and Jensen Ackles had talked about wrapping Supernatural many times before Season 15 ended.

Jared Padalecki says he and Jensen Ackles wanted Supernatural to end strong, not be the last guys at the party.

Padalecki also made clear Supernatural can return, noting Sam and Dean have died before and can always come back.

If there's one thing that Supernatural stars Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles have made clear over the years, a return to the hit series is more a matter of when it happens than if it will happen. Now, we're getting some deeper insights from Padalecki on where his and Ackles' mindsets were when the decision was made to wrap up the show. In addition, he explains why the timing was important and how it actually benefitted Supernatural and its future. During his one-on-one in the latest edition of the Zach Sang Show podcast, Padaleck was asked about the first conversation that he and Ackles had about wrapping up the series. Though he couldn't remember that specific first conversation, Padalecki noted that "we had had the conversation many times." But he did share where things stood in his and Ackles' respective personal lives, and the toll that traveling to Vancouver for filming was taking on them.

"By the time we decided to say farewell, or see you later, to Sam and Dean Winchester and 'Supernatural,' he [Ackles] and his wife and their kids were living in Austin. Me and my wife and our kids were living in Austin. We still do. It's just not really… it's not realistic to have a family that lives in Texas when you're in Vancouver. There are no direct flights. So, we'd film till 5:00 a.m., 6 a.m. on Saturday and be due back on set like 8 a.m. Monday. And so the best we could hope for was: get on to the 8 am flight out of YVR at Vancouver International Airport to connect through Denver to get to Austin at like 5:30 p.m., and then get back on the plane like noon the next day to get back to Vancouver in time to finish filming. And so it was really like a life thing."

And then there's the matter of Padalecki and Ackles wanting to end the series on a high note and not crawl across the creative finish line. "We also didn't want to be the last guys at the party. You know that kind of proverb. We're like, there's still a lot of life left in the show and in Sam and Dean, and there are stories, and we can always revisit Supernatural, especially because it's in that sci-fi genre where we both died and came back many times in the show, you know. So, spoiler alert: we do die in the final episode, but I'm not going to say that they can't come back."

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