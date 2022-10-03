Supernatural: Jared Padalecki on SPN/Mark Pedowitz; Walker/CW Future

Earlier today, we reported that Nexstar Media Group had formally closed its deal to acquire 75% of The CW (with Warner Bros. Discovery and Paramount Global each retaining 12.5% ownership stakes). Along with that came the news that Mark Pedowitz had stepped down as Chairman and CEO of the network after 11-1/2 years in charge (with Nexstar's Dennis Miller named as the new network head). As the network begins to change to fit more of Nexstar's vision (more on that here), fans and the entertainment community are beginning to sing Pedowitz's praises for his approach to programming as well as the direct & personal working relationships he maintained with many. If there's one person who understands that, it's Jared Padalecki. Along with starring in & executive producing Walker and Walker Independence, fans know that Padalecki starred in Supernatural with Jensen Ackles. Pedowitz supported from the start, and Padalecki credits him for helping save the series. Here's a look at what Padalecki else had to share earlier today in an interview with Variety:

Jared Padalecki on Mark Pedowitz, Supernatural & Walker

Padalecki Didn't Realize Just How Much of a "Supernatural" Fan Pedowitz Was: "I didn't think he was lying. But I thought he was at least being kind. Maybe he hadn't caught up yet or had seen two episodes. He was certainly supportive and friendly. But I came to find out, as the months and years progressed, that he actually was a big fan of Supernatural and had seen every single episode… When we talked this weekend, he said that he has seen every single episode of every show that he was president of and will continue to watch every episode of every show. And I believe him. He hasn't lied to me ever."

"Supernatural" Fans Can Thank Pedowitz for 15 Seasons: "If we didn't know that we had Mark, driving the winds that blew the sails on our little boat called 'Supernatural,' we would have been canceled [long before then]. But we knew that [Pedowitz] really believed in us and because he believed in us, it was the rocket fuel to whatever spark we had."

Pedowitz's Personal Approach Meant A Lot to Many: "We knew that one way or the other, he cared about us as human beings. That was even more important. I've been public about my relationship with depression and anxiety. And whenever I talked to Mark, he was always more concerned about that than he was about the show. He was always more eager to hear if I was willing to talk about, was I ok?"

Padalecki's Thoughts on "Walker" Franchise & New The CW Leadership: "I am aware that the only constant in this life is change. My only job is to do the best damn job I can do. And so let the chips fall where they may. If I do the best work I can do, and it doesn't work out, then I can sleep soundly at night going, 'well, I gave it my all.'"