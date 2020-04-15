Supernatural Showrunners Share Preview Images for Season 15 Final Eps

When co-showrunner and writer Andrew Dabb and series creator Eric Kripke started posting "extras" for The CW's Supernatural fans over the past week or so, we will readily admit that a feeling sunk in that we wouldn't be seeing much new of Sam (Jared Padalecki), Dean (Jensen Ackles), Castiel (Misha Collins), and Jack (Alexander Calvert) any time soon. So leave it to Dabb, partner-in-show-running Robert Singer, and the fine folks at EW to hit us with a major gift this week: six new images from three of the series' final seven episodes: "Last Holiday," "Gimme Shelter," and "Despair." Along with the images, the showrunners also dropped some new intel, including the impending return of Apocalypse World and our world's Charlie (Felicia Day). We also see the boys breaking bread with God's (Rob Benedict) sister Amara (Emily Swallow), while Castiel and a soulful Jack go the FBI agent route. As for all of the holiday cheer? Dabb says fans should look forward to a season return that runs Dam and Dean through their holiday paces: "The episode when we come back is a really fun meta episode that allows you to see basically every holiday you want Sam and Dean to celebrate. Carving jack-o'-lanterns, carving the turkey, birthdays, it's all there."

Supernatural Cast Discusses Series Coming to An End

Though news of the series' was announced in March 2019 (via Instagram post with Misha Collins, which you check out below), Padalecki and Ackles did their part to get viewers through the stages of the grieving process a month later, taking the stage at VegasCon 2019 to explain that the decision to end the series was a "community decision" and not influenced by the network or the studio. In the video below (starting at the 28:35 mark), Ackles wanted the crowd to know that the decision was one they had discussed for quite some time now, saying, "It wasn't an easy decision. It was months and months, if not years, of discussion between he and I, between the rest of the cast, between the crew, between our writers, between our producers, between the studio, between the network. Nobody wanted to see this show fizzle out."

For the Supernatural team, it was a matter of knowing when the right time to leave was. Ackles says it was important to find that right balance between not staying around too long and giving yourself enough time to tell the story that fans deserve: "I think that it was everyone wanting to do the biggest service to the show that we could by going out strong. It just seemed like the writing was kind of on the wall as to when that was happening. Everybody kind of felt that it was coming soon, and so it was just taking that leap of faith of going like, 'Well guys, let's get out the paint and paint that finish line because what we've accomplished is unlike any other.'"