Posted in: NBC, Peacock, TV | Tagged: Surviving Earth

Surviving Earth Examines "When the Asteroid Fell": Our S01E03 Preview

With the next chapter hitting screens tonight, here's our updated preview for NBC's Surviving Earth S01E03: "When the Asteroid Fell."

Article Summary Surviving Earth S01E03: "When the Asteroid Fell" explores the asteroid impact that reshaped life on Earth.

NBC's Surviving Earth follows the aftermath of mass extinction as dinosaurs vanish and mammals begin to rise.

An official Surviving Earth Episode 3 overview teases a mated dinosaur pair battling through 30 years of darkness.

A new Surviving Earth clip offers a dramatic look at the asteroid strike that changed Earth's history forever.

Earlier today, we offered an exclusive sneak peek of what NBC's Surviving Earth has to offer with tonight's chapter. The landmark series takes viewers back 450 million years to celebrate the incredible resilience of life and the extraordinary journey every creature has endured to still exist today. In S01E03: "When the Asteroid Fell," we're shown the impact that an asteroid had on life on this planet as we knew it. With the dinosaurs extinct, several new mammals would rise to stake their claim on this "new" planet. Along with an official overview of tonight's episode, we have an image gallery (including two exclusive images: one featuring a male and female Nanuqsaurus, and the other spotlighting a Nanuqsaurus and an Edmontosaurus). In addition, we have a special clip that offers a look at the moment an asteroid changed the course of Earth's history – and that's all waiting for you below:

Surviving Earth Episode 3: "When the Asteroid Fell" Preview

Surviving Earth Episode 3: "When the Asteroid Fell" Preview – Following our planet's most infamous mass extinction event, a mated pair of dinosaurs fight to survive an incredible 30-year period of darkness.

NBC's Surviving Earth is a landmark series showcasing how life not only survived but thrived through Earth's most catastrophic environmental crises. Using cutting-edge CGI, viewers are transported back to a world of never-before-seen creatures and their remarkable survival stories. From the giant sea scorpions of 450 million years ago to the mighty mammoths and sabertooths of 450,000 years ago, Earth's epic story is vividly brought to life. Traverse landscapes shaped by meteoric strikes, volcanic eruptions, plunging sea levels, and scorching heat storms. The series is co-produced by Universal Television Alternative Studio, a division of Universal Studio Group, and UK production company Loud Minds.

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