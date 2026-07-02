Posted in: NBC, Peacock, TV | Tagged: Surviving Earth

Surviving Earth Examines "When the Seas Died" Tonight: S01E04 Preview

With a new episode of NBC's Surviving Earth hitting tonight, we've got an updated look at what S01E04: "When the Seas Died" has to offer.

Article Summary Surviving Earth returns tonight on NBC with S01E04, "When the Seas Died," and a new preview of the next chapter.

The episode follows a giant marine reptile racing through dying oceans to find food for her unborn baby.

NBC’s official Surviving Earth overview teases a desperate journey that ends with birth during a super hurricane.

The preview includes the episode synopsis, a sneak peek clip, and key details on tonight’s Surviving Earth story.

If you're a fan of NBC's nature docuseries, then you're going to love tonight. In honor of America's 250th birthday, Tom Hanks is back to narrate The Americas: A Wild 250th. But before we get to that, NBC's Surviving Earth returns tonight with its next chapter – and we have a preview of it waiting for you below. The landmark series takes viewers back 450 million years to celebrate the incredible resilience of life and the extraordinary journey every creature has endured to still exist today. With that in mind, we have a look at what happened "When the Seas Died," including an official overview, a sneak peek at tonight's episode, and an image gallery – and that's all waiting for you below:

Surviving Earth Episode 4: "When the Seas Died" Preview

Surviving Earth Episode 4: "When the Seas Died – The harrowing story of a giant marine reptile who scours the dying seas to find food for her unborn baby before giving birth amidst a super hurricane.

Meet the fiercest predators you've never heard of. 🦈 #SurvivingEarth | Thursday 8/7c | NBC and next day on Peacock pic.twitter.com/d0VIoGhQbp — NBC Entertainment (@nbc) July 2, 2026

NBC's Surviving Earth is a landmark series showcasing how life not only survived but thrived through Earth's most catastrophic environmental crises. Using cutting-edge CGI, viewers are transported back to a world of never-before-seen creatures and their remarkable survival stories. From the giant sea scorpions of 450 million years ago to the mighty mammoths and sabertooths of 450,000 years ago, Earth's epic story is vividly brought to life. Traverse landscapes shaped by meteoric strikes, volcanic eruptions, plunging sea levels, and scorching heat storms. The series is co-produced by Universal Television Alternative Studio, a division of Universal Studio Group, and UK production company Loud Minds.

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