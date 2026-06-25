Posted in: NBC, Peacock, TV | Tagged: Surviving Earth

Surviving Earth: Our Exclusive Look at S01E03 "When the Asteroid Fell"

With the next chapter debuting tonight, we've got an exclusive look at NBC's Surviving Earth S01E03: "When the Asteroid Fell."

Article Summary Surviving Earth S01E03, "When the Asteroid Fell," premieres tonight with an exclusive preview of NBC’s next chapter.

Episode 3 follows a mated dinosaur pair battling to survive the 30-year darkness after Earth’s deadliest impact.

An exclusive Surviving Earth clip reveals how the asteroid wiped out dinosaurs and teases the mammals that followed.

NBC’s Surviving Earth uses cutting-edge CGI to bring Earth’s greatest extinction crises and survival stories to life.

NBC's landmark series Surviving Earth takes viewers back 450 million years to celebrate the incredible resilience of life and the extraordinary journey every creature has endured to still exist today. With the next chapter set to hit screens tonight, Bleeding Cool has an exclusive look at S01E03: "When the Asteroid Fell" for you to check out. Immediately following the overview of tonight's episode, we have two exclusive images to pass along: one featuring a male and female Nanuqsaurus, and the other spotlighting a Nanuqsaurus and an Edmontosaurus. In addition, we have a special clip that offers the backstory of how an asteroid wiped out Earth's dinosaurs, while previewing some of the mammals that came after the devastation.

Surviving Earth Episode 3: "When the Asteroid Fell" Preview

Surviving Earth Episode 3: "When the Asteroid Fell" Preview – Following our planet's most infamous mass extinction event, a mated pair of dinosaurs fight to survive an incredible 30-year period of darkness.

NBC's Surviving Earth is a landmark series showcasing how life not only survived but thrived through Earth's most catastrophic environmental crises. Using cutting-edge CGI, viewers are transported back to a world of never-before-seen creatures and their remarkable survival stories. From the giant sea scorpions of 450 million years ago to the mighty mammoths and sabertooths of 450,000 years ago, Earth's epic story is vividly brought to life. Traverse landscapes shaped by meteoric strikes, volcanic eruptions, plunging sea levels, and scorching heat storms. The series is co-produced by Universal Television Alternative Studio, a division of Universal Studio Group, and UK production company Loud Minds.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!