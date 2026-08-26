Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: cbs, paramount, Survivor, Survivor 51
Survivor 51 Introduces Its 21 Castaways Ahead of Sept. 23rd Kick-Off
Meet the 21 new castaways set to compete during CBS's Survivor Season 51, with the reality competition series returning on September 23rd.
CBS's Survivor 51 has a cast. Following the very successful 50th season from the spring, season 51 will start the "open era" of the popular competition show, where any twist or advantage from the series' history can return at any time, in any order, without warning. The season kicks off in Fiji on Wednesday, September 23rd, with 21 new castaways and a two-hour premiere. Episodes will then find a home on Paramount+. Today, host Jeff Probst took us on a tour of the new Tribal Council set and introduced us to the new castaways.
Survivor 51 Kicks Off A New Era
Here is the full list of the 21 new Survivor players.
Name: Aaliyah Puglia
Age: 24
Hometown: Gloucester City, N.J.
Current Residence: Providence, R.I.
Occupation: Chef
Name: Alexis Levine
Age: 34
Hometown: Atlanta, Ga.
Current Residence: Atlanta, Ga.
Occupation: Criminal defense attorney
Name: An "Thien An" Nguyen
Age: 24
Hometown: Fort Worth, Texas
Current Residence: Fort Worth, Texas
Occupation: Medical student
Name: Ana Sani
Age: 34
Hometown: Richmond Hill, Ontario, Canada
Current Residence: Toronto, Ontario, Canada
Occupation: Voice actress
Name: Angelica "Jelly" Loblack
Age: 29
Hometown: Garland, Texas, and Midwest City, Okla.
Current Residence: Bloomington, Ind.
Occupation: Sociology professor
Name: Brady Booker
Age: 27
Hometown: La Salle, Ill.
Current Residence: Knoxville, Tenn.
Occupation: Pro wrestler
Name: Carter Krull
Age: 24
Hometown: Rock Rapids, Iowa
Current Residence: Sioux Falls, S.D.
Occupation: Livestock farmer
Name: Cristian Chavez
Age: 26
Hometown: Salt Lake City, Utah
Current Residence: Salt Lake City, Utah
Occupation: Head of HR
Name: Danny "Kilby" Kilby
Age: 30
Hometown: Mount Forest, Ontario, Canada
Current Residence: London, Ontario, Canada
Occupation: Game designer
Name: Devin Way
Age: 33
Hometown: Lufkin, Texas
Current Residence: Los Angeles, Calif.
Occupation: Actor
Name: Eric Macksoud
Age: 34
Hometown: Lincoln, R.I.
Current Residence: Windsor Locks, Conn.
Occupation: Mental health counselor
Name: Jenna Doore
Age: 30
Hometown: Perrysburg, Ohio
Current Residence: Toledo, Ohio
Occupation: Wedding photographer
Name: Kristin Flickinger
Age: 49
Hometown: Ketchum, Idaho
Current Residence: Santa Barbara, Calif.
Occupation: Crisis management
Name: Lewis Kelly
Age: 28
Hometown: Dublin, Ireland
Current Residence: Puerto Rico, USA
Occupation: Farmer
Name: Linnea Capobianco
Age: 25
Hometown: Kearny, N.J.
Current Residence: Jersey City, N.J.
Occupation: Entrepreneur
Name: Maggie Nestor
Age: 40
Hometown: Middleway, W.Va.
Current Residence: Charlestown, W.Va.
Occupation: Farmer
Name: Mike Pinsky
Age: 32
Hometown: New York City, N.Y.
Current Residence: New York City, N.Y.
Occupation: Baseball executive
Name: Ori Jean-Charles
Age: 27
Hometown: Spring Valley, N.Y.
Current Residence: Spring Valley, N.Y.
Occupation: Personal trainer
Name: Patt Cannaday
Age: 33
Hometown: Tampa, Fla.
Current Residence: Washington, D.C.
Occupation: Federal prosecutor
Name: Rob Antonson
Age: 40
Hometown: Johnston, R.I.
Current Residence: Cumberland, R.I.
Occupation: Airline gate agent
Name: Sharonda Cox
Age: 34
Hometown: Pompano Beach, Fla.
Current Residence: Richmond, Ky.
Occupation: Resident, OBGYN
Below is where you can see the new Survivor Tribal Council set and get in-depth with the new castaways.
CBS's Survivor is hosted by Emmy Award-winning host Jeff Probst and produced by Amazon MGM Studios. Mark Burnett, Jeff Probst, Matt VanWagenen, Kahaia Pearson, and Jesse Jensen are executive producers. The series is distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution.