Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: cbs, paramount, Survivor, Survivor 51

Survivor 51 Introduces Its 21 Castaways Ahead of Sept. 23rd Kick-Off

Meet the 21 new castaways set to compete during CBS's Survivor Season 51, with the reality competition series returning on September 23rd.

CBS's Survivor 51 has a cast. Following the very successful 50th season from the spring, season 51 will start the "open era" of the popular competition show, where any twist or advantage from the series' history can return at any time, in any order, without warning. The season kicks off in Fiji on Wednesday, September 23rd, with 21 new castaways and a two-hour premiere. Episodes will then find a home on Paramount+. Today, host Jeff Probst took us on a tour of the new Tribal Council set and introduced us to the new castaways.

Survivor 51 Kicks Off A New Era

Here is the full list of the 21 new Survivor players.

Name: Aaliyah Puglia

Age: 24

Hometown: Gloucester City, N.J.

Current Residence: Providence, R.I.

Occupation: Chef

Name: Alexis Levine

Age: 34

Hometown: Atlanta, Ga.

Current Residence: Atlanta, Ga.

Occupation: Criminal defense attorney

Name: An "Thien An" Nguyen

Age: 24

Hometown: Fort Worth, Texas

Current Residence: Fort Worth, Texas

Occupation: Medical student

Name: Ana Sani

Age: 34

Hometown: Richmond Hill, Ontario, Canada

Current Residence: Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Occupation: Voice actress

Name: Angelica "Jelly" Loblack

Age: 29

Hometown: Garland, Texas, and Midwest City, Okla.

Current Residence: Bloomington, Ind.

Occupation: Sociology professor

Name: Brady Booker

Age: 27

Hometown: La Salle, Ill.

Current Residence: Knoxville, Tenn.

Occupation: Pro wrestler

Name: Carter Krull

Age: 24

Hometown: Rock Rapids, Iowa

Current Residence: Sioux Falls, S.D.

Occupation: Livestock farmer

Name: Cristian Chavez

Age: 26

Hometown: Salt Lake City, Utah

Current Residence: Salt Lake City, Utah

Occupation: Head of HR

Name: Danny "Kilby" Kilby

Age: 30

Hometown: Mount Forest, Ontario, Canada

Current Residence: London, Ontario, Canada

Occupation: Game designer

Name: Devin Way

Age: 33

Hometown: Lufkin, Texas

Current Residence: Los Angeles, Calif.

Occupation: Actor

Name: Eric Macksoud

Age: 34

Hometown: Lincoln, R.I.

Current Residence: Windsor Locks, Conn.

Occupation: Mental health counselor

Name: Jenna Doore

Age: 30

Hometown: Perrysburg, Ohio

Current Residence: Toledo, Ohio

Occupation: Wedding photographer

Name: Kristin Flickinger

Age: 49

Hometown: Ketchum, Idaho

Current Residence: Santa Barbara, Calif.

Occupation: Crisis management

Name: Lewis Kelly

Age: 28

Hometown: Dublin, Ireland

Current Residence: Puerto Rico, USA

Occupation: Farmer

Name: Linnea Capobianco

Age: 25

Hometown: Kearny, N.J.

Current Residence: Jersey City, N.J.

Occupation: Entrepreneur

Name: Maggie Nestor

Age: 40

Hometown: Middleway, W.Va.

Current Residence: Charlestown, W.Va.

Occupation: Farmer

Name: Mike Pinsky

Age: 32

Hometown: New York City, N.Y.

Current Residence: New York City, N.Y.

Occupation: Baseball executive

Name: Ori Jean-Charles

Age: 27

Hometown: Spring Valley, N.Y.

Current Residence: Spring Valley, N.Y.

Occupation: Personal trainer

Name: Patt Cannaday

Age: 33

Hometown: Tampa, Fla.

Current Residence: Washington, D.C.

Occupation: Federal prosecutor

Name: Rob Antonson

Age: 40

Hometown: Johnston, R.I.

Current Residence: Cumberland, R.I.

Occupation: Airline gate agent

Name: Sharonda Cox

Age: 34

Hometown: Pompano Beach, Fla.

Current Residence: Richmond, Ky.

Occupation: Resident, OBGYN

Below is where you can see the new Survivor Tribal Council set and get in-depth with the new castaways.

CBS's Survivor is hosted by Emmy Award-winning host Jeff Probst and produced by Amazon MGM Studios. Mark Burnett, Jeff Probst, Matt VanWagenen, Kahaia Pearson, and Jesse Jensen are executive producers. The series is distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution.

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