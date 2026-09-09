Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: Survivor, Survivor 51

Survivor 51 Official Trailer Teases All Bets Are Off, Open Era Return

CBS released the trailer for Survivor 51, with the 51st season of the award-winning series set for a two-hour debut on September 23rd.

Article Summary Survivor 51 gets its official trailer as CBS teases the Open Era, where any twist or advantage can return anytime.

Survivor 51 premieres September 23 with a two-hour debut in Fiji, introducing 21 new castaways to the game.

The Open Era promises permanent uncertainty, raising the stakes as familiar Survivor twists could appear without warning.

After Survivor 50, season 51 has big expectations, with hope the new twists stay surprising without overwhelming gameplay.

CBS's Survivor 51 has a trailer, folks! After the very successful 50th season in the spring, season 51 will launch the "open era" of the popular competition show, where any twist or advantage from the series' history can return at any time, in any order, without warning. The season kicks off in Fiji on Wednesday, September 23rd, with 21 new castaways and a two-hour premiere. Episodes will then find a home on Paramount+. We introduced you to the cast last month, and CBS is ramping up promotion for the new season. After season 50, fans are eager to grab onto this new era. While many felt that the season was lackluster, I disagreed, though the winner was pretty obvious well in advance of the finale. This new crop of survivors has a lot to live up to, but the show is usually up to the task. The only thing I worry about is them unleashing too many twists in such a short window of time. I think they should use them a bit sparingly, but without warning. That will keep this "open era" fresh.

Survivor 51 Enters a Brand New Era: S51E01: "Permanent Uncertainty"

Survivor Season 51 Episode 1: "Permanent Uncertainty" – Castaways marooned in remote Fiji embark upon the Open Era of SURVIVOR and battle to win $1 million. The catchphrase of the season, "permanent uncertainty," comes into play as soon as the castaways reach the beach and discover that one player must leave to go on a mysterious journey. Then, the first tribal council pits two allies against each other in a dramatic battle of wills, on the two-hour 51st season premiere of SURVIVOR, Wednesday, Sept. 23rd (8:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ Premium plan subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*. Jeff Probst serves as host and executive producer.

CBS's Survivor is hosted by Emmy Award-winning host Jeff Probst and produced by Amazon MGM Studios. Mark Burnett, Jeff Probst, Matt VanWagenen, Kahaia Pearson, and Jesse Jensen are executive producers. Paramount Global Content Distribution distributes the series.

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