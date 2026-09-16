Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: cbs, Jeff Probst, paramount, Survivor, Survivor 51

Survivor 51 Preview: Jeff Probst Tours the New Tribal Council Set

With CBS's Survivor 51 kicking off next week, Host/EP Jeff Probst is offering fans a detailed tour of the new tribal council set.

Article Summary Jeff Probst gives fans a detailed Survivor 51 tour of the new Tribal Council set ahead of the season premiere.

Survivor 51 launches the Open Era, where past twists, idols, and advantages can return anytime without warning.

The new season premieres September 23 with 21 castaways in Fiji and a two-hour kickoff on CBS and Paramount+.

Survivor 51 promises big unpredictability, but the key question is whether the show can balance twists wisely.

CBS's Survivor 51 starts next week, and today, they gave us a guided tour of the new tribal council set from none other than host Jeff Probst. After the very successful 50th season in the spring, season 51 will launch the "open era" of the popular competition show, where any twist or advantage from the series' history can return at any time, in any order, without warning. The season kicks off in Fiji on Wednesday, September 23rd, with 21 new castaways and a two-hour premiere. Episodes will then find a home on Paramount+. We introduced you to the cast last month, and CBS is ramping up promotion for the new season.

After season 50, fans are eager to grab onto this new era. While many felt that the season was lackluster, I disagreed, though the winner was pretty obvious well in advance of the finale. This new crop of survivors has a lot to live up to, but the show is usually up to the task. The only thing I worry about is them unleashing too many twists in such a short window of time. I think they should use them a bit sparingly, but without warning. That will keep this "open era" fresh.

Survivor 51 Enters a Brand New Era: S51E01: "Permanent Uncertainty"

Survivor Season 51 Episode 1: "Permanent Uncertainty" – Castaways marooned in remote Fiji embark upon the "Open Era" of Survivor and battle to win $1 million. The catchphrase of the season, "permanent uncertainty," comes into play as soon as the castaways reach the beach and discover that one player must leave to go on a mysterious journey. Then, the first tribal council pits two allies against each other in a dramatic battle of wills, on the two-hour 51st season premiere of Survivor, Wednesday, September 23rd (8:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ Premium plan subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

CBS's Survivor 51 ushers in the "Open Era," a bold new chapter that expands the possibilities of the game like never before, in which every twist, every idol, every advantage in the series' history may come into play in any order and without warning. Twenty-five years after its premiere, Survivor continues to evolve as the ultimate test of physical and mental will, challenging a new group of castaways to adapt, strategize and outwit in a constantly shifting social landscape. Stranded on the beaches of Fiji, the players will be divided into tribes and face an unpredictable adventure from the moment they step on the beach, where fresh opportunities, new dynamics and game-changing decisions blur the line between what players know and what they think they know. As the Open Era begins, the castaways must navigate the unknown while forging their own path toward the same ultimate goal: to claim the title of Sole Survivor and win the $1 million prize. Survivor is hosted by five-time Emmy Award winner Jeff Probst.

CBS's Survivor is hosted by Emmy Award-winning host Jeff Probst and produced by Amazon MGM Studios. Mark Burnett, Jeff Probst, Matt VanWagenen, Kahaia Pearson, and Jesse Jensen are executive producers. Paramount Global Content Distribution distributes the series.

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