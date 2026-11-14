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Svengoolie & Abbott and Costello Meet Frankenstein TONIGHT on MeTV!

Kicking off TONIGHT at 8 pm ET/7 pm CT on MeTV, Svengoolie screens the 1948 classic Abbott and Costello Meet Frankenstein. Here's a preview!

Article Summary Svengoolie returns to MeTV tonight at 8 pm ET/7 pm CT with the monster-comedy classic Abbott and Costello Meet Frankenstein.

The 1948 Universal favorite teams Bud Abbott and Lou Costello with Dracula, the Wolfman, and Frankenstein's Monster.

Watch the Abbott and Costello Meet Frankenstein trailer, plus a preview of Svengoolie’s thoughts on tonight’s screening.

The fun also includes Kerwyn’s Joke of the Week and a quick look ahead at MeTV’s holiday event and Svengoolie’s Yule Log.

Before we begin, we want to take a second for a moment of silence in honor of the passing of another Halloween season. Everyone good? Great! Thankfully, Svengoolie (aka Rich Koz) and the House of Svengoolie (Sarah Palmer's gorgeous ghoul Gwengoolie, Scott Gryder's devilishly ingratiating IMP (Ignatius Malvolio Prankerstein), and Bill Leff's 800-year-old vampire Nostalgiaferatoo) are back to keep the creepy vibes flowing! Kicking off at 8 pm ET/7 pm CT on MeTV tonight, Svengoolie screens the 1948 classic Abbott and Costello Meet Frankenstein, starring Bud Abbott and Lou Costello, along with Lon Chaney Jr. as The Wolfman, Bela Lugosi as Dracula, and Glenn Strange as Frankenstein's Monster, as well as Lenore Aubert and Jane Randolph. Though production on the film was less than smooth, Abbott and Costello Meet Frankenstein would go on to be one of Universal's top-grossing films of the year.

You can check out the trailer for Abbott and Costello Meet Frankenstein below. Following that, we have some thoughts from our host about tonight's screening (with the complete blog update here) and a look at Kerwyn's "Joke of the Week," submitted by Jay Hunter from Tucson, AZ:

Svengoolie on Tonight's Screening of "Abbott and Costello Meet Frankenstein": "We'll go over the impressive cast list of this film and present a vintage version of our drawing game 'Too Drawn Out'- plus a fun interview from Flashback Weekend with Pamela Shoop, who played a nurse in 'Halloween II' and whom you've seen in countless TV shows- as well as a visit with our old friend, the star of 'Halloween III, ' Tom Atkins- and a song, more past convention fun, and more surprises!"

Christmas Day on The MeTV Network: Svengoolie & Much More!

Who wants info on MeTV's annual "A Very Merry MeTV" holiday event? From Sunday, November 22nd through Christmas Day, the network will celebrate the season with classic holiday-themed TV series, beloved movies, and animated specials! Adding a little extra holiday cheer to this year's celebration is Svengoolie's Yule Log, premiering Christmas morning from 6- 8 a.m. ET/PT. In this festive new twist on their Very Merry holiday tradition, Svengoolie trades his usual spooky surroundings for the warmth of a crackling fireplace, settling in for two cozy hours of Christmas morning fun. Along the way, he'll welcome some special friends, including members of The Sven Squad, as well as other guest appearances that viewers will have to wait until Christmas morning to unwrap!

12:35 AM – The Twilight Zone, "Changing of the Guard"

1:05 AM – Alfred Hitchcock Presents, "Together"

1:35 AM – Alfred Hitchcock Presents, "The Festive Season"

5:00 AM – Dragnet, "The Christmas Story"

6:00-8:00 AM – Svengoolie's Yule Log (Premiere)

8:00 AM – Leave It to Beaver, "The Haircut"

10:00 AM – Matlock, "The Scrooge"

12:00 PM – The Waltons, "The Children's Carol Part 2"

2:00 PM – Bonanza, "Gabrielle"

4:00 PM – Wagon Train, "The Mary Ellen Thomas Story"

6:00 PM – M*A*S*H, "Dear Dad"

6:30 PM – M*A*S*H, "Dear Sis"

7:00 PM – M*A*S*H, "Death Takes a Holiday"

7:30 PM – M*A*S*H, "T'was the Day After Christmas"

8:00 PM – The Andy Griffith Show, "Christmas Story"

9:00 PM – Everybody Loves Raymond, "The Ball"

9:30 PM – Everybody Loves Raymond, "All I Want For Christmas"

10:00 PM – The Golden Girls, "T'was the Nightmare Before Christmas"

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