Posted in: Movies, streaming, TV, YouTube | Tagged: halloween, svengoolie

Svengoolie Celebrates Halloween with "Oz," "Dark" TONIGHT on MeTV

Svengoolie wraps up MeTV's Halloween BOO-nanza Double Feature ONE HOUR EARLIER with The Wizard of Oz and Don't Be Afraid of the Dark.

Article Summary Svengoolie caps MeTV’s Halloween BOO-nanza tonight with a double feature starting one hour earlier at 7 pm ET/6 pm CT.

Svengoolie presents The Wizard of Oz first, with House of Svengoolie chaos, Oz antics, a Too Drawn Out, and more.

Don’t Be Afraid of the Dark follows on MeTV, with the Sven Squad, a new song, and Nostalgiaferatoo’s real estate bit.

Rich Koz teases more freaky films next month, plus Super Sci-Fi Saturday Night schedule changes and a clocks-back reminder.

Alas, all good things must come to an end – at least, until next year. That's right, MeTV's Halloween BOO-nanza Double Feature wraps up tonight – ONE HOUR EARLIER – at 7 pm ET/6 pm CT. Svengoolie (aka Rich Koz) and the House of Svengoolie (Sarah Palmer's gorgeous ghoul Gwengoolie, Scott Gryder's devilishly ingratiating IMP (Ignatius Malvolio Prankerstein), and Bill Leff's 800-year-old vampire Nostalgiaferatoo) are serving up two scoops of cinematic scares for Halloween night. First up, Svengoolie screens 1939's The Wizard of Oz. Following that, the "Sven Squad" offers 1973's Don't Be Afraid of the Dark. Here's what you need to know about both films, what's on tap for both screenings, and more:

Svengoolie/House of Svengoolie Halloween BOO-nanza Double Feature

SVENGOOLIE PRESENTS THE WIZARD OF OZ – (7:00-10:00 pm ET/PT) 1939, Stars Judy Garland, Frank Morgan, Ray Bolger. Young Dorothy Gale and her dog Toto are swept away by a tornado from their Kansas farm to the magical Land of Oz and embark on a quest with new friends, the Scarecrow, the Tin Man, and the Cowardly Lion, to see the Wizard, who can return her to her home and fulfill the others' wishes.

SVENGOOLIE CLASSIC HORROR & SCI-FI MOVIE – "Don't Be Afraid of the Dark" (10:00 pm -12:00 am ET/PT). 1973, Stars Kim Darby, Jim Hutton, Barbara Anderson. A young couple inherits an old mansion inhabited by small demon-like creatures who are determined to make the wife one of their own.

Svengoolie on "The Wizard of Oz" and "Don't Be Afraid of the Dark":

"The Wizard of Oz": "Of course, we'll talk about the great cast members, as the Sven Squad joins me for some Oz antics, plus a "Too Drawn Out" and more."

"Don't Be Afraid of the Dark": "We'll introduce you to the players, and bring you a new song, plus Nostalgiaferatoo getting unreal with real estate!"

"We appreciate the great reaction we've gotten from our viewers to this year's BOO-nanza- and will try to do it again next year! I also want to thank all the visitors to my appearances this month- we wind things up today at the (sorry) sold-out Volo Museum event!"

"The BOO-nanza may be finishing- but next month we will continue with a schedule of freaky films- including a couple of often-requested ones! Plus- there are some changes in our Super Sci Fi Saturday Night schedule coming up that may surprise you!"

"Tonight- help us celebrate Halloween with our double feature-of lions and slicers and scares- oh my! And…don't forget to turn your clocks back an hour tonight!"

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