Posted in: Movies, streaming, TV, YouTube | Tagged: Invisible Agent, svengoolie

Svengoolie Has a Mission for "Invisible Agent" TONIGHT on MeTV!

Kicking off TONIGHT at 8 pm ET/7 pm CT on MeTV, Svengoolie celebrates July 4th with Universal Pictures' 1942 action-spy film, Invisible Agent.

Article Summary Svengoolie celebrates July 4 tonight on MeTV with Invisible Agent, airing at 8 pm ET/7 pm CT for patriotic sci-fi thrills.

Universal’s 1942 Invisible Agent blends wartime spy action with H.G. Wells lore and a link to the original Invisible Man.

Get ready for Svengoolie with the official preview, the Invisible Agent trailer, and more on tonight’s MeTV showcase.

Svengoolie teases cast notes, wartime context, Sven fun, Fractured Flickers, and bits from IMP and Nostalgiaferatoo.

Who needs fireworks when we have thrills and chills waiting for us this July 4th night, courtesy of Svengoolie (aka Rich Koz) and the House of Svengoolie (Sarah Palmer's gorgeous ghoul Gwengoolie, Scott Gryder's devilishly ingratiating IMP (Ignatius Malvolio Prankerstein), and Bill Leff's the 800-year-old vampire Nostalgiaferatoo). Kicking off at 8 pm ET/7 pm CT on MeTV tonight, Svengoolie presents Universal Pictures' 1942 action-spy film, Invisible Agent. Directed by Edwin L. Marin and written by Curt Siodmak, the film was inspired by H.G. Wells' 1897 novel The Invisible Man.

Starring Ilona Massey, Jon Hall, Peter Lorre (!!!), Sir Cedric Hardwicke, J. Edward Bromberg, John Litel, and Albert Basserman, the film was an effort by Universal to continue growing out its "famous monsters" franchises. While not really a horror film as much as an action-adventure film with a sci-fi twist, Siodmak's screenplay did make a connection back to the original "Invisible Man" film, with Hall's Frank Raymond noted as being the grandson of Jack Griffin, the inventor of the invisibility formula.

To make sure you're ready for tonight's screening, we have an official preview waiting for you above. In addition, we have a look at the official trailer for the film, some blog thoughts from Svengoolie about what you can expect from tonight's show, and maybe even a funny note to end things on, waiting for you below:

You can check out the trailer for Invisible Agent below. Following that, we have some additional intel from Svengoolie regarding tonight's screening (with the complete blog update here). In addition, we have a look at Kerwyn's "Joke of the Week," submitted by Bill from Cheyenne, WY:

Svengoolie on Tonight's Screening of "Invisible Agent": "We'll be running down the cast list to acknowledge several of the players. but please note -this being a wartime era film, there will be some VERY politically incorrect references regarding the enemies, and, yes, swastikas make appearances. We'll lighten the mood with some semi-bright ideas, for example, about a new cleaner and some invisible intelligence thanks to the Imp and Nostalgiaferatoo. We'll serve up a Sven song and some encores of favorite past moments- like our visit with wonderful actress Nancy Allen, and trips to New York and a suburban ballpark- and- in answer to many requests- MORE 'Fractured Flickers'!"

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!