Posted in: Movies, streaming, TV, YouTube | Tagged: svengoolie, The Ghost and Mr. Chicken

Svengoolie Invites "The Ghost and Mr. Chicken" Over to MeTV TONIGHT!

Kicking off TONIGHT at 8 pm ET/7 pm CT on MeTV, Svengoolie screens 1966's The Ghost and Mr. Chicken, starring Don Knotts. Here's our preview!

Article Summary Svengoolie airs The Ghost and Mr. Chicken tonight at 8 pm ET/7 pm CT on MeTV, with Don Knotts leading the laughs.

Get a quick preview of the 1966 comedy-horror favorite, directed by Alan Rafkin and packed with classic charm.

Svengoolie teases movie trivia, memorable moments, a song, vintage Sven clips, and an Adrienne Barbeau encore.

Kerwyn’s Joke of the Week and a brief Halloween BOO-Nanza 2026 rundown add extra fun for Svengoolie fans.

Welcome back to another Saturday night with Svengoolie (aka Rich Koz) and the House of Svengoolie (Sarah Palmer's gorgeous ghoul Gwengoolie, Scott Gryder's devilishly ingratiating IMP (Ignatius Malvolio Prankerstein), and Bill Leff's the 800-year-old vampire Nostalgiaferatoo)! Kicking off at 8 pm ET/7 pm CT on MeTV tonight, Svengoolie is back at the helm and serving up Universal's classic 1966 comedy-horror-mystery film, The Ghost and Mr. Chicken. Directed by Alan Rafkin and written by Jim Fritzell & Everett Greenbaum, the film's cast included Joan Staley, Liam Redmond, and Dick Sargent. But The Ghost and Mr. Chicken is best known for being a comedic tour de force from comedy legend Don Knotts. Serving as his first major project post-The Andy Griffith Show, the Knotts/Universal Pictures relationship would lead to The Reluctant Astronaut (1967), The Shakiest Gun in the West (1968), The Love God? (1969), and How to Frame a Figg (1971).

You can check out the trailer for The Ghost and Mr. Chicken below. Following that, we have some thoughts from our host about tonight's screening (with the complete blog update here) and a rundown of what's on tap for Svengoolie and the House of Svengoolie during MeTV's Halloween BOO-Nanza 2026. In addition, we have a look at Kerwyn's "Joke of the Week," submitted by Albert Shark from Eureka, CA:

Svengoolie on Tonight's Screening of "The Ghost and Mr. Chicken": "Along with Joan Staley as the winsome Alma, there is a roster of familiar faces from TV shows and commercials- even one or two of Barney's fellow Mayberry citizens! We'll talk about them, provide a little background on the movie, including where the idea for the film came from, and explain one of the most-quoted lines of the film- which isn't delivered by any on-screen cast member, but someone important to the movie, regardless. We also have additional content-including Kerwyn taking part of the film's title too seriously- Nostalgiaferatoo with his usual "welcome" (?) interference- a song, an encore of our interview with the wonderful Adrienne Barbeau-and some vintage Sven stuff, including a commercial playing off a hair-removal gadget popular a few years ago."

Fans can look forward to a month of back-to-back classic horror as part of the Svengoolie and House of Svengoolie double features every Saturday night in October. This year, Svengoolie celebrates 47 years of portraying the iconic horror host. Among the featured films he presents this October are Invasion of the Body Snatchers, which makes its Svengoolie premiere, Frankenstein Meets Wolf Man, Munster Go Home, and Don't Be Afraid of the Dark. On Saturday, October 3, and again on Halloween night, Svengoolie and the Sven Squad will put their own spin on the movie, and the tornado that started it all, with Svengoolie Presents The Wizard of Oz. Following Svengoolie on Saturday nights will be House of Svengoolie, with a lineup that includes Revenge of the Creature, Berserk (starring Joan Crawford), and This Island Earth.

OCTOBER 3rd

SVENGOOLIE PRESENTS THE WIZARD OF OZ – (7:00-10:00 pm ET/PT) 1939, Stars Judy Garland, Frank Morgan, Ray Bolger. Young Dorothy Gale and her dog Toto are swept away by a tornado from their Kansas farm to the magical Land of Oz and embark on a quest with new friends the Scarecrow, the Tin Man, and the Cowardly Lion to see the Wizard, who can return her to her home and fulfill the others' wishes.

HOUSE OF SVENGOOLIE Hosted by The Sven Squad – "Invisible Man Returns" (10:00 pm – 12:00 am ET/PT). 1940, Stars Vincent Price, Cedric Hardwicke. A coal miner framed for fratricide takes a drug that grants invisibility, and also madness!

OCTOBER 10th

SVENGOOLIE CLASSIC HORROR & SCI-FI MOVIE – "Munster Go Home" (8:00-10:30 pm ET/PT) 1966, Stars Fred Gwynne, Yvonne De Carlo, Al Lewis. The Munsters travel to England after Herman discovers he's the new Lord of the Munster Hall.

HOUSE OF SVENGOOLIE Hosted by The Sven Squad – "Berserk" (10:30 pm – 1:00 am ET/PT). 1967, Stars Joan Crawford, Ty Hardin, Diana Dors. A scheming circus owner finds her authority challenged when a vicious killer targets the show.

OCTOBER 17th

SVENGOOLIE CLASSIC HORROR & SCI-FI MOVIE – "Invasion of the Body Snatchers" (8:00-10:30 pm ET/PT). 1978, Stars: Donald Sutherland, Brooke Adams, Jeff Goldblum. When strange seeds drift to Earth from space, mysterious pods begin to grow and invade San Francisco, replicating the city's residents one body at a time.

HOUSE OF SVENGOOLIE Hosted by The Sven Squad – "This Island Earth" (10:30 pm-1:00 am ET/PT). 1955, Stars Jeff Morrow, Faith Domergue, Rex Reason. Aliens have landed and are hiding on Earth, but need Earth's scientists to help them fight an interplanetary war.

OCTOBER 24th

SVENGOOLIE CLASSIC HORROR & SCI-FI MOVIE – "Frankenstein Meets Wolf Man" (8:00-10:30 pm ET/PT). 1943, Stars: Lon Chaney Jr, Ilona Massey, Patric Knowles. The resurrected Wolf Man, seeking a cure for his malady, enlists the aid of a mad scientist, who claims he will not only rid the Wolf Man of hush nocturnal metamorphosis, but also revive the frozen body of Frankenstein's inhuman creation.

HOUSE OF SVENGOOLIE Hosted by The Sven Squad – "Revenge of the Creature" (10:30 pm-12:30 am ET/PT). 1955, Stars John Agar, Lori Nelson, John Bromfield. Men capture the Creature from the Black Lagoon and make him an aquarium attraction, from which he escapes.

OCTOBER 31st

SVENGOOLIE PRESENTS THE WIZARD OF OZ – (7:00-10:00 pm ET/PT) 1939, Stars Judy Garland, Frank Morgan, Ray Bolger. Young Dorothy Gale and her dog Toto are swept away by a tornado from their Kansas farm to the magical Land of Oz and embark on a quest with new friends the Scarecrow, the Tin Man, and the Cowardly Lion, to see the Wizard, who can return her to her home and fulfill the others' wishes.

SVENGOOLIE CLASSIC HORROR & SCI-FI MOVIE – "Don't Be Afraid of the Dark" (10:00 pm -12:00 am ET/PT). 1973, Stars Kim Darby, Jim Hutton, Barbara Anderson. A young couple inherits an old mansion inhabited by small demon-like creatures who are determined to make the wife one of their own.

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