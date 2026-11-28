Posted in: Movies, streaming, TV, YouTube | Tagged: svengoolie, Willard

Svengoolie Invites "Willard" to Help with Leftovers TONIGHT on MeTV!

Kicking off at 8 pm ET/7 pm CT on MeTV tonight, Svengoolie screens the truly disturbing 1971 film, Willard. Here's a look at what's ahead...

Article Summary Svengoolie airs Willard tonight at 8 pm ET/7 pm CT on MeTV, serving up the disturbing 1971 Bruce Davison horror tale.

Svengoolie says tonight’s MeTV show includes cast trivia, production secrets, rat-themed commercials, songs, and more.

Willard, directed by Daniel Mann and based on Ratman’s Notebooks, stars Bruce Davison, Elsa Lanchester, and Ernest Borgnine.

MeTV also teases Christmas morning’s Svengoolie’s Yule Log, part of A Very Merry MeTV running through Christmas Day.

As we continue tackling the Thanksgiving leftovers, Svengoolie (aka Rich Koz) and the House of Svengoolie (Sarah Palmer's gorgeous ghoul Gwengoolie, Scott Gryder's devilishly ingratiating IMP (Ignatius Malvolio Prankerstein), and Bill Leff's 800-year-old vampire Nostalgiaferatoo) are back tonight for another spooky screening. Kicking off at 8 pm ET/7 pm CT on MeTV tonight, Svengoolie presents the 1971 film, Willard. Directed by Daniel Mann, with a screenplay by Gilbert Ralston and based on Stephen Gilbert's Ratman's Notebooks, the creepy Cinerama film starred Bruce Davison, Elsa Lanchester, Ernest Borgnine, and Sondra Locke. As far as creepy and disturbing horror movies that stay with you long after you see them, this ranks pretty high on the list. A year later, the sequel film, Ben (focused on Willard's friend from the original film) would hit screens – with a soundtrack boasting the single "Ben" from Michael Jackson.

You can check out the trailer for Willard below. Following that, we have some thoughts from our host about tonight's screening (with the complete blog update here) and a look at Kerwyn's "Joke of the Week," submitted by Sue Ellen Silverman from Staten Island, NY:

Svengoolie on Tonight's Screening of "Willard": "We'll talk about this cast and give you some behind-the-scenes information about the production. We'll also present a variety of rat-based commercials that may seem familiar, get another visit from the multi-tasking Nostalgiaferatoo (this time working as an agent for rat actors?!), bring you a song with a familiar tune, and more."

Christmas Day on The MeTV Network: Svengoolie & Much More!

Who wants info on MeTV's annual "A Very Merry MeTV" holiday event? From Sunday, November 22nd through Christmas Day, the network will celebrate the season with classic holiday-themed TV series, beloved movies, and animated specials! Adding a little extra holiday cheer to this year's celebration is Svengoolie's Yule Log, premiering Christmas morning from 6- 8 a.m. ET/PT. In this festive new twist on their Very Merry holiday tradition, Svengoolie trades his usual spooky surroundings for the warmth of a crackling fireplace, settling in for two cozy hours of Christmas morning fun. Along the way, he'll welcome some special friends, including members of The Sven Squad, as well as other guest appearances that viewers will have to wait until Christmas morning to unwrap!

12:35 AM – The Twilight Zone, "Changing of the Guard"

1:05 AM – Alfred Hitchcock Presents, "Together"

1:35 AM – Alfred Hitchcock Presents, "The Festive Season"

5:00 AM – Dragnet, "The Christmas Story"

6:00-8:00 AM – Svengoolie's Yule Log (Premiere)

8:00 AM – Leave It to Beaver, "The Haircut"

10:00 AM – Matlock, "The Scrooge"

12:00 PM – The Waltons, "The Children's Carol Part 2"

2:00 PM – Bonanza, "Gabrielle"

4:00 PM – Wagon Train, "The Mary Ellen Thomas Story"

6:00 PM – M*A*S*H, "Dear Dad"

6:30 PM – M*A*S*H, "Dear Sis"

7:00 PM – M*A*S*H, "Death Takes a Holiday"

7:30 PM – M*A*S*H, "T'was the Day After Christmas"

8:00 PM – The Andy Griffith Show, "Christmas Story"

9:00 PM – Everybody Loves Raymond, "The Ball"

9:30 PM – Everybody Loves Raymond, "All I Want For Christmas"

10:00 PM – The Golden Girls, "T'was the Nightmare Before Christmas"

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