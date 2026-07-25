Posted in: streaming, TV, YouTube | Tagged: svengoolie, the night stalker

Svengoolie & Kolchak Hunt "The Night Stalker" TONIGHT on MeTV!

Kicking off TONIGHT at 8 pm ET/7 pm CT on MeTV, Svengoolie unleashes 1972's Darren McGavin-starring The Night Stalker. Here's what's ahead...

Article Summary Svengoolie airs The Night Stalker tonight at 8 pm ET/7 pm CT on MeTV, kicking off a must-watch Saturday horror event.

Darren McGavin stars as Carl Kolchak in the 1972 TV movie that launched The Night Strangler and Kolchak series.

Based on Jeff Rice and written by Richard Matheson, The Night Stalker helped shape supernatural TV and The X-Files.

Svengoolie also teases songs, Svensurround, Dick Warlock, and a costume contest clip as part of tonight’s show.

Tonight, Svengoolie (aka Rich Koz) and the House of Svengoolie (Sarah Palmer's gorgeous ghoul Gwengoolie, Scott Gryder's devilishly ingratiating IMP (Ignatius Malvolio Prankerstein), and Bill Leff's the 800-year-old vampire Nostalgiaferatoo) are making their presence known over at San Diego Comic-Con – but they haven't forgotten about Saturday night. Kicking off at 8 pm ET/7 pm CT on MeTV tonight, Svengoolie presents the film that launched one of our favorite shows of all time, 1972's ABC Movie of the Week, The Night Stalker. Based on the book by Jeff Rice, a teleplay by Richard Matheson, and directed by John Llewellyn Moxey, the film introduces us to Darren McGavin's Carl Kolchak, an investigative reporter whose assignments tend to lean toward the supernatural. The first film led to a 1973 follow-up, The Night Strangler, and then to the series Kolchak: The Night Stalker. Though the series would be canceled after one 20-episode season (six episodes were scripted but not produced), the character would live on in other media, including a 2005 NBC reboot starring Stuart Townsend, and go on to influence creators such as Chris Carter (The X-Files).

To make sure you're ready for tonight's screening, we have an official preview waiting for you above. In addition, we have a look at the official trailer for the film, some blog thoughts from Svengoolie about what you can expect from tonight's show, and maybe even a funny note to end things on, waiting for you below:

You can check out the trailer for The Night Stalker below. Following that, we have some additional intel from Svengoolie regarding tonight's screening (with the complete blog update here). In addition, we have a look at Kerwyn's "Joke of the Week," submitted by Logan from Live Oak:

Svengoolie on Tonight's Screening of "The Night Stalker": "We'll talk about the actual origins and background of the Kolchak character and his subsequent appearances- introduce the rest of the cast-including Carol Lynley- and – bring you a song with Doug Graves and Anita X. Orcist, as well as our original musical visit from the gorgeous Gwengoolie- some scenes in "Svensurround" ( done outside of the movie)- and an interview with an amazing stuntman who has played Michael Myers- and was the stunt double for Kurt Russell- Dick Warlock ( who will be appearing again at the Flashback Weekend Horror convention in Rosemont, as will I! And -to get you in the mindset of the annual costume contest I host at Flashback- we'll show you a similar event from 2022 in Elgin!"

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