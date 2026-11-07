Posted in: Movies, streaming, TV, YouTube | Tagged: svengoolie

Svengoolie Puts on the Ritz with "Young Frankenstein" TONIGHT on MeTV

Kicking off at 7 pm ET/6 pm CT on MeTV tonight (ONE HOUR EARLIER), Svengoolie is "Puttin' on the Ritz" with the classic, Young Frankenstein.

Article Summary Svengoolie airs one hour earlier tonight on MeTV, starting at 7 pm ET/6 pm CT with Young Frankenstein.

Mel Brooks’ Young Frankenstein headlines tonight’s Svengoolie with Gene Wilder leading the beloved comedy classic.

Young Frankenstein nails the look of classic Universal horror, even using original Frankenstein lab gear.

Svengoolie promises movie trivia, Sven Squad fun, a familiar song, and carefully edited breaks for smooth laughs.

Before we begin, we want to take a second for a moment of silence in honor of the passing of another Halloween season. Everyone good? Great! Thankfully, Svengoolie (aka Rich Koz) and the House of Svengoolie (Sarah Palmer's gorgeous ghoul Gwengoolie, Scott Gryder's devilishly ingratiating IMP (Ignatius Malvolio Prankerstein), and Bill Leff's 800-year-old vampire Nostalgiaferatoo) are back to keep the creepy vibes flowing! Kicking off at 7 pm ET/6 pm CT on MeTV tonight (ONE HOUR EARLIER), Svengoolie is "Puttin' on the Ritz" with Mel Brooks' 1974 comedy classic, Young Frankenstein. Directed by Brooks and co-written by Brooks and the film's star, Gene Wilder, the 20th Century Fox film boasted a killer cast that included Wilder, Peter Boyle, Marty Feldman, Cloris Leachman, Teri Garr, Kenneth Mars, and Madeline Kahn (with a great appearance by Gene Hackman). There's so much to love about this film, especially Brooks' ability to match the original's authenticity with the finely crafted silliness on display. Look no further than Brooks reaching out to use Kenneth Strickfaden's original lab equipment from the 1931 film Frankenstein.

You can check out the trailer for Young Frankenstein below. Following that, we have some thoughts from our host about tonight's screening (with the complete blog update here) and a look at Kerwyn's "Joke of the Week," submitted by Tony Delia from St. Louis, MO:

Svengoolie on Tonight's Screening of "Young Frankenstein": "This movie has such a beloved and familiar cast- Gene Wilder, Peter Boyle, Teri Garr, Marty Feldman, Madeline Kahn, Kenneth Mars, Cloris Leachman, and Gene Hackman- and so many now-classic comedy bits that have made this a modern horror comedy on the same level- if not higher- as "Abbott and Costello Meet Frankenstein". We'll provide cast and production info, work with our Sven Squad to create our own monster, bring you a song (you probably can guess which one), get a visit from our old pal Tombstone, and more! FYI- we have edited the breaks in the movie so as not to ruin the comedic flow or take out material, so some segments may be shorter than normal."

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