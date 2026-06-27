Posted in: Movies, streaming, TV, YouTube | Tagged: svengoolie

Svengoolie Puts Out The Call: "Destroy All Monsters" TONIGHT on MeTV!

Kicking off TONIGHT at 8 pm ET/7 pm CT on MeTV, Svengoolie presents Toho's Godzilla-starring 1968 epic kaiju actioner Destroy All Monsters.

Article Summary Svengoolie returns to MeTV tonight at 8 pm ET/7 pm CT with Toho’s 1968 Godzilla epic Destroy All Monsters.

Destroy All Monsters delivers all-star kaiju action with Godzilla, Mothra, Rodan, Anguirus, Minilla, and more.

Directed by Ishirō Honda, the ninth Godzilla film plays like a giant-monster Endgame against alien invaders.

Svengoolie shares a preview, trailer, behind-the-scenes facts, Kaiju I.Q. fun, a song, and Kerwyn’s Joke of the Week.

We're back with our weekly look at what Svengoolie (aka Rich Koz) and the House of Svengoolie (Sarah Palmer's gorgeous ghoul Gwengoolie, Scott Gryder's devilishly ingratiating IMP (Ignatius Malvolio Prankerstein), and Bill Leff's the 800-year-old vampire Nostalgiaferatoo) have in store for our Saturday special screening. Kicking off at 8 pm ET/7 pm CT on MeTV tonight, Svengoolie presents Toho's 1968 epic kaiju film Destroy All Monsters. Directed by Ishirō Honda, with a screenplay by Takeshi Kimura and Ishirō Honda, and special effects by Sadamasa Arikawa, the film was the ninth in Toho's "Godzilla" franchise.

While we have nothing but love for film stars Akira Kubo, Jun Tazaki, and Yoshio Tsuchiya, we think it's safe to say that the biggest draw for the film was that it was basically a Kaiju "Avengers: Endgame." You've got Godzilla, Minilla, Mothra, Rodan, Gorosaurus, Anguirus, Kumonga, Baragon, and Varan. That alone would make it awesome. But having them basically team up to take down some pretty nasty space invaders to save the planet was a stroke of genius. If you're looking for some serious cinematic fun, you need to check this out (and it's nice to that it's gotten some renewed appreciation over the years).

To make sure you're ready for tonight's screening, we have an official preview waiting for you above. In addition, we have a look at the official trailer for the film, some blog thoughts from Svengoolie about what you can expect from tonight's show, and maybe even a funny note to end things on, waiting for you below:

You can check out the trailer for Destroy All Monsters below. Following that, we have some additional intel from Svengoolie regarding tonight's screening (with the complete blog update here). In addition, we have a look at Kerwyn's "Joke of the Week," submitted by Ernie from Machesney Park, IL:

Svengoolie on Tonight's Screening of "Destroy All Monsters": "We'll give you lots of behind-the-scenes facts about this epic film, which was, at that time, supposed to be the last of the Japanese giant monster films- and we'll explain why. We'll also explain why certain monsters only show up fleetingly- and test you "Kaiju I.Q.", serenade you with a song, spend a moment with our friend Lisa Welchel, hostess of "Collector's Call", give you the lowdown on doing dubbed dialogue-and more!"

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