Posted in: Movies, streaming, TV, YouTube | Tagged: House of Svengoolie, svengoolie

Svengoolie Rolls Out 1958's "Earth vs. the Spider" TONIGHT on MeTV!

Kicking off TONIGHT at 8 pm ET/7 pm CT on MeTV, Svengoolie rolls out AIP's 1958 sci-fi/horror film Earth vs. the Spider. Here's a look...

Article Summary Svengoolie airs Earth vs. the Spider tonight at 8 pm ET/7 pm CT on MeTV, serving up Bert I. Gordon’s 1958 creature feature.

The preview spotlights some favorites and sets the stage for a fun Saturday night with vintage sci-fi horror.

Earth vs. the Spider was released by AIP, also marketed as The Spider, and became an MST3K favorite in Season 3.

Svengoolie teases cast trivia, a Doug Graves song, spider-themed games, Joe Bob Briggs, and a Mick Foley callback.

As we head into Saturday night, we've got a pregame preview of what cinematic onslaught Svengoolie (aka Rich Koz) and the House of Svengoolie (Sarah Palmer's gorgeous ghoul Gwengoolie, Scott Gryder's devilishly ingratiating IMP (Ignatius Malvolio Prankerstein), and Bill Leff's the 800-year-old vampire Nostalgiaferatoo) are set to unleash upon our screens. Kicking off at 8 pm ET/7 pm CT on MeTV tonight, Svengoolie shows us what went down in 1958 when it was Earth vs. the Spider.

Distributed by American International Pictures, the indie sci-fi horror film was directed and produced by Bert I. Gordon, and written by László Görög and George Worthing Yates. A couple of interesting things to note about the Ed Kemmer, June Kenney, and Eugene Persson-starring effort. First up, what you're seeing is the original title of the film – but when The Fly became a hit that same year, advertising shifted to "The Spider" to try to ride its coattails. In addition, the film was released on Halloween night, playing as a double feature in a number of markets with either The Brain Eaters or Terror from the Year 5000. Finally, the film would receive the Mystery Science Theater 3000 treatment in 1991, during the show's third season.

To make sure you're ready for tonight's screening, we have an official preview waiting for you above. In addition, we have a look at the official trailer for the film, some blog thoughts from Svengoolie about what you can expect from tonight's show, and maybe even a funny note to end things on, waiting for you below:

You can check out the trailer for Earth vs. the Spider below. Following that, we have some additional intel from Svengoolie regarding tonight's screening (with the complete blog update here). In addition, we have a look at Kerwyn's "Joke of the Week," submitted by Ann from Southhaven, MS:

Svengoolie on Tonight's Screening of "Earth vs. the Spider": "You will see some familiar faces in the cast, not just from other Gordon films, but from TV shows and short subjects. We'll tell you all about them, bring you a song with Doug Graves, plus a Kerwyn-hosted game show concentrating on spiders and another round of our drawing game 'Too Drawn Out'- plus some annoyance from the Imp, a discussion with our legendary pal Joe Bob Briggs regarding the place films like ours tonight flourished- the drive-in- and, in honor of our friend author and hall of famer Mick Foley getting involved with AEW wrestling, bring back some Foley fun from the past!"

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