Posted in: Movies, streaming, TV, YouTube | Tagged: svengoolie

Svengoolie Screens "Trilogy of Terror" TONIGHT on MeTV: Our Preview

Kicking off TONIGHT at 8 pm ET/7 pm CT on MeTV, Svengoolie rolls out one of the scariest TV movies of all-time: 1975's Trilogy of Terror.

Article Summary Svengoolie airs Trilogy of Terror tonight at 8 pm ET/7 pm CT on MeTV, spotlighting a made-for-TV horror classic.

Dan Curtis directs Richard Matheson’s chilling anthology, with Karen Black delivering standout turns in all three tales.

Expect the Trilogy of Terror trailer, House of Svengoolie fun, and Kerwyn’s Joke of the Week during tonight’s show.

Svengoolie issues a viewer warning for the intense Zuni doll finale and explains why the fan favorite keeps returning.

Welcome back to another Saturday night with Svengoolie (aka Rich Koz) and the House of Svengoolie (Sarah Palmer's gorgeous ghoul Gwengoolie, Scott Gryder's devilishly ingratiating IMP (Ignatius Malvolio Prankerstein), and Bill Leff's the 800-year-old vampire Nostalgiaferatoo)! Kicking off at 8 pm ET/7 pm CT on MeTV tonight, Svengoolie is serving up the 1975 made-for-television ABC horror film, Trilogy of Terror.

Directed by Dan Curtis (Dark Shadows) and based on short stories by Richard Matheson, "Julie" and "Millicent and Therese" were penned by William F. Nolan, with Matheson penning "Amelia," and Karen Black starring in all three segments. The film has gained both a cult following and a greater appreciation over the years, with Black's performance in three distinct roles getting all the flowers. A sequel titled Trilogy of Terror II aired in October 1996, with Curtis directing and co-writing, and Lysette Anthony starring.

You can check out the trailer for Trilogy of Terror below. Following that, we have some additional intel (including a viewer warning) from Svengoolie regarding tonight's screening (with the complete blog update here). In addition, we have a look at Kerwyn's "Joke of the Week," submitted by Steven from Savannah, GA:

Svengoolie on Tonight's Screening of "Trilogy of Terror": "We do need to warn you- this film, even though made for TV, does include some adult situations and dialogue- and the final story with the nerve-wracking assault by the murderous doll may be far too intense for some viewers. PLEASE use caution- and your jurisdiction- regarding who should watch- and that includes you! We also want to explain- one more time- why this movie is running again on our show. It has proven to be such a favorite that we are constantly getting requests for it- which is why it has become almost an annual event (though it did not run here last year) and always brings in a huge number of viewers!

As always in our program, you can enjoy information about the film and its cast-and provide information about the Zuni warrior doll (with a replica on set),and talk about the man who did the musical score for this film and other Dan Curtis productions. Speaking of music, we will present a memorial to the great rock and roll icon we lost recently- our dear friend Freddy "Boom Boom" Cannon, including his beloved tribute song to our show. We also visit with the man known as "Jim Henson's cartoonist"- Guy Gilchrist, and , in deference to the "Trilogy", we'll suggest possible updates for the story if they made a new sequel, and relive some past fun like the official Sven Berwyn Day, some dated humor, and more!"

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