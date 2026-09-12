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Svengoolie Swats "The Fly" TONIGHT on MeTV; Halloween BOO-Nanza News

Kicking off TONIGHT at 8 pm ET/7 pm CT on MeTV, Svengoolie screens 1958's The Fly. Plus, we look at this year's Halloween BOO-Nanza schedule.

Article Summary Svengoolie returns tonight on MeTV at 8 pm ET/7 pm CT with the 1958 sci-fi horror classic The Fly.

Get the key details on The Fly, from its cast and creators to the sequels and David Cronenberg remake it inspired.

Svengoolie previews tonight’s show with cast notes, Sven Squad antics, a song, and a vintage insect-themed segment.

MeTV’s Halloween BOO-Nanza brings October double features with Svengoolie and House of Svengoolie every Saturday.

Welcome back to another Saturday night with Svengoolie (aka Rich Koz) and the House of Svengoolie (Sarah Palmer's gorgeous ghoul Gwengoolie, Scott Gryder's devilishly ingratiating IMP (Ignatius Malvolio Prankerstein), and Bill Leff's the 800-year-old vampire Nostalgiaferatoo)! Kicking off at 8 pm ET/7 pm CT on MeTV tonight, Svengoolie is back at the helm and serving up the 1958 sci-fi/horror classic, The Fly. Directed by Kurt Neumann and written by James Clavell, the film was based on the 1957 short story of the same name by George Langelaan. Starring David Hedison, Patricia Owens, Vincent Price, and Herbert Marshall, the film would spawn two sequels, Return of the Fly (1959) and Curse of the Fly (1965), as well as the popular remake directed by David Cronenberg and starring Jeff Goldblum that was released in 1986 (followed by its own sequel in 1989).

You can check out the trailer for The Fly below. Following that, we have some thoughts from our host about tonight's screening (with the complete blog update here) and a rundown of what's on tap for Svengoolie and the House of Svengoolie during MeTV's Halloween BOO-Nanza 2026. In addition, we have a look at Kerwyn's "Joke of the Week," submitted by Mathew from Longmont:

Svengoolie on Tonight's Screening of "The Fly": "This landmark science fiction film, as we mentioned, stars Vincent Price, along with David Hedison-plus a familiar child actor we have seen before on our show. We'll talk about the cast and some background information on the film, get some fly-by-night fun from the Sven squad and Boddy Sorrell, and bring you a song, as well as a vintage bit of insect entertainment."

Fans can look forward to a month of back-to-back classic horror as part of the Svengoolie and House of Svengoolie double features every Saturday night in October. This year, Svengoolie celebrates 47 years of portraying the iconic horror host. Among the featured films he presents this October are Invasion of the Body Snatchers, which makes its Svengoolie premiere, Frankenstein Meets Wolf Man, Munster Go Home, and Don't Be Afraid of the Dark. On Saturday, October 3, and again on Halloween night, Svengoolie and the Sven Squad will put their own spin on the movie, and the tornado that started it all, with Svengoolie Presents The Wizard of Oz. Following Svengoolie on Saturday nights will be House of Svengoolie, with a lineup that includes Revenge of the Creature, Berserk (starring Joan Crawford), and This Island Earth.

OCTOBER 3rd

SVENGOOLIE PRESENTS THE WIZARD OF OZ – (7:00-10:00 pm ET/PT) 1939, Stars Judy Garland, Frank Morgan, Ray Bolger. Young Dorothy Gale and her dog Toto are swept away by a tornado from their Kansas farm to the magical Land of Oz and embark on a quest with new friends the Scarecrow, the Tin Man, and the Cowardly Lion to see the Wizard, who can return her to her home and fulfill the others' wishes.

HOUSE OF SVENGOOLIE Hosted by The Sven Squad – "Invisible Man Returns" (10:00 pm – 12:00 am ET/PT). 1940, Stars Vincent Price, Cedric Hardwicke. A coal miner framed for fratricide takes a drug that grants invisibility, and also madness!

OCTOBER 10th

SVENGOOLIE CLASSIC HORROR & SCI-FI MOVIE – "Munster Go Home" (8:00-10:30 pm ET/PT) 1966, Stars Fred Gwynne, Yvonne De Carlo, Al Lewis. The Munsters travel to England after Herman discovers he's the new Lord of the Munster Hall.

HOUSE OF SVENGOOLIE Hosted by The Sven Squad – "Berserk" (10:30 pm – 1:00 am ET/PT). 1967, Stars Joan Crawford, Ty Hardin, Diana Dors. A scheming circus owner finds her authority challenged when a vicious killer targets the show.

OCTOBER 17th

SVENGOOLIE CLASSIC HORROR & SCI-FI MOVIE – "Invasion of the Body Snatchers" (8:00-10:30 pm ET/PT). 1978, Stars: Donald Sutherland, Brooke Adams, Jeff Goldblum. When strange seeds drift to Earth from space, mysterious pods begin to grow and invade San Francisco, replicating the city's residents one body at a time.

HOUSE OF SVENGOOLIE Hosted by The Sven Squad – "This Island Earth" (10:30 pm-1:00 am ET/PT). 1955, Stars Jeff Morrow, Faith Domergue, Rex Reason. Aliens have landed and are hiding on Earth, but need Earth's scientists to help them fight an interplanetary war.

OCTOBER 24th

SVENGOOLIE CLASSIC HORROR & SCI-FI MOVIE – "Frankenstein Meets Wolf Man" (8:00-10:30 pm ET/PT). 1943, Stars: Lon Chaney Jr, Ilona Massey, Patric Knowles. The resurrected Wolf Man, seeking a cure for his malady, enlists the aid of a mad scientist, who claims he will not only rid the Wolf Man of hush nocturnal metamorphosis, but also revive the frozen body of Frankenstein's inhuman creation.

HOUSE OF SVENGOOLIE Hosted by The Sven Squad – "Revenge of the Creature" (10:30 pm-12:30 am ET/PT). 1955, Stars John Agar, Lori Nelson, John Bromfield. Men capture the Creature from the Black Lagoon and make him an aquarium attraction, from which he escapes.

OCTOBER 31st

SVENGOOLIE PRESENTS THE WIZARD OF OZ – (7:00-10:00 pm ET/PT) 1939, Stars Judy Garland, Frank Morgan, Ray Bolger. Young Dorothy Gale and her dog Toto are swept away by a tornado from their Kansas farm to the magical Land of Oz and embark on a quest with new friends the Scarecrow, the Tin Man, and the Cowardly Lion, to see the Wizard, who can return her to her home and fulfill the others' wishes.

SVENGOOLIE CLASSIC HORROR & SCI-FI MOVIE – "Don't Be Afraid of the Dark" (10:00 pm -12:00 am ET/PT). 1973, Stars Kim Darby, Jim Hutton, Barbara Anderson. A young couple inherits an old mansion inhabited by small demon-like creatures who are determined to make the wife one of their own.

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