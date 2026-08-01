Posted in: Movies, streaming, TV, YouTube | Tagged: Captain Kronos, svengoolie

Svengoolie Teams with Captain Kronos – Vampire Hunter TONIGHT on MeTV!

Kicking off TONIGHT at 8 pm ET/7 pm CT on MeTV, Svengoolie teams up with Captain Kronos - Vampire Hunter. Here's a look at what's on tap...

Article Summary Svengoolie returns to MeTV tonight at 8 pm ET/7 pm CT with Hammer’s cult favorite Captain Kronos - Vampire Hunter.

Get set for a horror-meets-swashbuckler showcase as Svengoolie spotlights the 1974 Brian Clemens vampire adventure.

The House of Svengoolie joins the fun, with Gwengoolie, IMP, and Nostalgiaferatoo adding spooky comic chaos.

Expect an official preview, the Captain Kronos trailer, Svengoolie’s notes on the film, and Kerwyn’s Joke of the Week.

Tonight, Svengoolie (aka Rich Koz) and the House of Svengoolie (Sarah Palmer's gorgeous ghoul Gwengoolie, Scott Gryder's devilishly ingratiating IMP (Ignatius Malvolio Prankerstein), and Bill Leff's the 800-year-old vampire Nostalgiaferatoo) are back with another night of horror – and swashbuckling action?!? Kicking off at 8 pm ET/7 pm CT on MeTV tonight, Svengoolie presents Hammer Films' 1974 film, Captain Kronos – Vampire Hunter. Written and directed by Brian Clemens, the film (distributed by Paramount Pictures in the U.S.) stars Horst Janson, John Cater, John Carson, Caroline Munro, Shane Briant, Ian Hendry, and Wanda Ventham. Based on the title alone, you get the sense that this was meant to be the kick-off to a horror film franchise for Hammer – and the film's ending lends itself to assuming that more adventures would be on the way. To make sure you're ready for tonight's screening, we have an official preview above. In addition, we have a look at the official trailer for the film, some blog thoughts from Svengoolie about what you can expect from tonight's show, and maybe even a funny note to end things on, and that's all waiting for you below:

You can check out the trailer for Captain Kronos – Vampire Hunter below. Following that, we have some additional intel from Svengoolie regarding tonight's screening (with the complete blog update here). In addition, we have a look at Kerwyn's "Joke of the Week," submitted by Joe from Detroit, MI:

Svengoolie on Tonight's Screening of "Captain Kronos – Vampire Hunter": "This 1974 Hammer film, as I mentioned, was hoped to become a series of films- we'll explain why it didn't, and introduce you to the cast, including Horst Janson and sultry horror actress Caroline Munro. You'll also see a real first- Nostalgiaferatoo taking a stab at solving a 'Too Drawn Out' puzzle- a possible cure for vampire-inspired aging- a new song – and more!"

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