Posted in: Movies, streaming, TV, YouTube | Tagged: halloween, svengoolie

Svengoolie & The Sven Squad Host a "Monster Mash" TONIGHT on MeTV!

Svengoolie and the House of Svengoolie roll out Frankenstein Meets the Wolf Man & Revenge of the Creature TONIGHT at 8 pm ET/7 pm CT on MeTV.

Article Summary Svengoolie and the Sven Squad kick off tonight’s MeTV Monster Mash at 8 pm ET/7 pm CT with a spooky double feature.

Svengoolie presents Frankenstein Meets the Wolf Man, starring Lon Chaney Jr. and Bela Lugosi in a monster clash.

House of Svengoolie follows with Revenge of the Creature, as Gwengoolie, IMP, and Nostalgiaferatoo add spooky fun.

MeTV’s Halloween BOO-nanza also packs sketches, guest clips, and Sven Squad antics into tonight’s horror lineup.

We're down to the penultimate round of MeTV's Halloween BOO-nanza Double Feature, kicking off TONIGHT at 8 pm ET/7 pm CT. Svengoolie (aka Rich Koz) and the House of Svengoolie (Sarah Palmer's gorgeous ghoul Gwengoolie, Scott Gryder's devilishly ingratiating IMP (Ignatius Malvolio Prankerstein), and Bill Leff's 800-year-old vampire Nostalgiaferatoo) are serving up two scoops of cinematic scares to celebrate the Halloween season. First up, Svengoolie screens 1943's Frankenstein Meets the Wolf Man. Following that, the "Sven Squad" offers 1955's Revenge of the Creature. Here's what you need to know about both films, what's on tap for both screenings, and more – including a rundown of this year's final Halloween double feature:

Svengoolie/House of Svengoolie Halloween BOO-nanza Double Feature

SVENGOOLIE CLASSIC HORROR & SCI-FI MOVIE – "Frankenstein Meets the Wolf Man" (8:00-10:30 pm ET/PT). 1943, Stars: Lon Chaney Jr, Ilona Massey, Patric Knowles. The resurrected Wolf Man, seeking a cure for his malady, enlists the aid of a mad scientist, who claims he will not only rid the Wolf Man of hush nocturnal metamorphosis, but also revive the frozen body of Frankenstein's inhuman creation.

HOUSE OF SVENGOOLIE Hosted by The Sven Squad – "Revenge of the Creature" (10:30 pm-12:30 am ET/PT). 1955, Stars John Agar, Lori Nelson, John Bromfield. Men capture the Creature from the Black Lagoon and make him an aquarium attraction, from which he escapes.

Svengoolie on "Frankenstein Meets the Wolf Man" and "Revenge of the Creature":

"Frankenstein Meets the Wolf Man": "This 1943 scare fest has, of all people, Bela Lugosi as the Monster, as well as, of course, Lon Chaney Jr. as the Wolf Man. We'll discuss the rest of the cast- and, since it's a wolf man feature- show part of our live talk show with none other than David Naughton- star of 'American Werewolf in London'- and, since this film may cause you to scream- our pal from the 'Scream' movie series- David Arquette! Add 'Too Drawn Out'- the Sven Squad- and more- plus some gridiron giggles in a football 'Fractured Flickers'!"

"Revenge of the Creature": "This sequel from 1955 has a sort of 'King Kong' feel to it, and the rivalry between the two main male characters, played by John Agar and John 'Mr. Sportsman' Bromfield, and their tussles over leading lady Lori Nelson add extra tension to this Gill Man saga. Gwengoolie, the Imp, and Nostalgiaferatoo have plenty of insight into this film, as well as a major helping of Squad shtick- that keeps the fun afloat through the whole movie!"

Fans can look forward to a month of back-to-back classic horror as part of the Svengoolie and House of Svengoolie double features every Saturday night in October. This year, Svengoolie celebrates 47 years of portraying the iconic horror host. Among the featured films he presents this October are Invasion of the Body Snatchers, which makes its Svengoolie premiere, Frankenstein Meets Wolf Man, Munster, Go Home, and Don't Be Afraid of the Dark. On Saturday, October 3, and again on Halloween night, Svengoolie and the Sven Squad will put their own spin on the movie and the tornado that started it all with Svengoolie Presents The Wizard of Oz. Following Svengoolie on Saturday nights will be House of Svengoolie, with a lineup that includes Revenge of the Creature, Berserk (starring Joan Crawford), and This Island Earth. Here's an updated look at what's still on tap for the month:

OCTOBER 31st

SVENGOOLIE PRESENTS THE WIZARD OF OZ – (7:00-10:00 pm ET/PT) 1939, Stars Judy Garland, Frank Morgan, Ray Bolger. Young Dorothy Gale and her dog Toto are swept away by a tornado from their Kansas farm to the magical Land of Oz and embark on a quest with new friends the Scarecrow, the Tin Man, and the Cowardly Lion, to see the Wizard, who can return her to her home and fulfill the others' wishes.

SVENGOOLIE CLASSIC HORROR & SCI-FI MOVIE – "Don't Be Afraid of the Dark" (10:00 pm -12:00 am ET/PT). 1973, Stars Kim Darby, Jim Hutton, Barbara Anderson. A young couple inherits an old mansion inhabited by small demon-like creatures who are determined to make the wife one of their own.

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