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Svengoolie & The Sven Squad Light a Yule Log for "A Very Merry MeTV"

As part of December 25th's "A Very Merry MeTV" lineup, fans can kick off Christmas morning by spending it in front of Svengoolie’s Yule Log.

Article Summary Svengoolie’s Yule Log premieres Christmas morning on MeTV, bringing two cozy hours of festive fun and holiday cheer.

Rich Koz swaps spooky vibes for a crackling fireplace as Svengoolie leads a special A Very Merry MeTV event.

The House of Svengoolie joins the celebration, with Gwengoolie, IMP, Nostalgiaferatoo, and surprise guests stopping by.

MeTV’s Christmas Day schedule also packs in holiday favorites from The Twilight Zone, M*A*S*H, The Waltons, and more.

Relax! We didn't drag you into our TARDIS and time travel forward to this Saturday. You're good. But we did want to tell you what MeTV, Svengoolie (aka Rich Koz), and the House of Svengoolie (Sarah Palmer's gorgeous ghoul Gwengoolie, Scott Gryder's devilishly ingratiating IMP (Ignatius Malvolio Prankerstein), and Bill Leff's 800-year-old vampire Nostalgiaferatoo) have planned for the annual "A Very Merry MeTV" holiday event. From Sunday, November 22nd through Christmas Day, the network will celebrate the season with classic holiday-themed TV series, beloved movies, and animated specials! Adding a little extra holiday cheer to this year's celebration is Svengoolie's Yule Log, premiering Christmas morning from 6- 8 a.m. ET/PT. In this festive new twist on their Very Merry holiday tradition, Svengoolie trades his usual spooky surroundings for the warmth of a crackling fireplace, settling in for two cozy hours of Christmas morning fun. Along the way, he'll welcome some special friends, including members of The Sven Squad, as well as other guest appearances that viewers will have to wait until Christmas morning to unwrap! With that in mind, we have a preview of what you can expect above, followed by some images from the event and a complete rundown of MeTV's December 25th schedule…

Christmas Day on The MeTV Network: Svengoolie & Much More!

12:35 AM – The Twilight Zone, "Changing of the Guard"

1:05 AM – Alfred Hitchcock Presents, "Together"

1:35 AM – Alfred Hitchcock Presents, "The Festive Season"

5:00 AM – Dragnet, "The Christmas Story"

6:00-8:00 AM – Svengoolie's Yule Log (Premiere)

8:00 AM – Leave It to Beaver, "The Haircut"

10:00 AM – Matlock, "The Scrooge"

12:00 PM – The Waltons, "The Children's Carol Part 2"

2:00 PM – Bonanza, "Gabrielle"

4:00 PM – Wagon Train, "The Mary Ellen Thomas Story"

6:00 PM – M*A*S*H, "Dear Dad"

6:30 PM – M*A*S*H, "Dear Sis"

7:00 PM – M*A*S*H, "Death Takes a Holiday"

7:30 PM – M*A*S*H, "T'was the Day After Christmas"

8:00 PM – The Andy Griffith Show, "Christmas Story"

9:00 PM – Everybody Loves Raymond, "The Ball"

9:30 PM – Everybody Loves Raymond, "All I Want For Christmas"

10:00 PM – The Golden Girls, "T'was the Nightmare Before Christmas"

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