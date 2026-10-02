Posted in: Movies, streaming, TV, YouTube | Tagged: halloween, svengoolie

Svengoolie & The Sven Squad Meet "The Wizard of Koz": Sneak Peek

Svengoolie and the Sven Squad meet "The Wizard of Koz" in a sneak peek at Saturday's kick-off to the Halloween BOO-nanza double features.

Article Summary Svengoolie and the Sven Squad kick off MeTV’s Halloween BOO-nanza with Saturday double features all October.

Rich Koz brings a Wizard of Oz twist as Svengoolie Presents The Wizard of Oz airs at 7 pm ET, one hour earlier.

House of Svengoolie follows with Invisible Man Returns, giving the Sven Squad a spooky late-night companion feature.

Sneak peek videos tease Svengoolie’s Oz fun and a packed October lineup of classic horror and sci-fi favorites.

Yup, it's the month we've been waiting all year for, folks! With October officially underway, this Saturday sees Svengoolie (aka Rich Koz) and the House of Svengoolie (Sarah Palmer's gorgeous ghoul Gwengoolie, Scott Gryder's devilishly ingratiating IMP (Ignatius Malvolio Prankerstein), and Bill Leff's the 800-year-old vampire Nostalgiaferatoo) serving up double features every Saturday, all month long. Kicking off at 7 pm ET/6 pm CT (ONE HOUR EARLIER!) on MeTV tomorrow, Svengoolie screens the 1939 classic, The Wizard of Oz. Following that, the "Sven Squad" offers us 1940's Invisible Man Returns. Here's a look at the official overviews for this Saturday's screenings, followed by a sneak peek and much more!

SVENGOOLIE PRESENTS "THE WIZARD OF OZ" – (7:00-10:00 pm ET/PT) 1939, Stars Judy Garland, Frank Morgan, Ray Bolger. Young Dorothy Gale and her dog Toto are swept away by a tornado from their Kansas farm to the magical Land of Oz and embark on a quest with new friends the Scarecrow, the Tin Man, and the Cowardly Lion to see the Wizard, who can return her to her home and fulfill the others' wishes.

HOUSE OF SVENGOOLIE Hosted by The Sven Squad – "Invisible Man Returns" (10:00 pm – 12:00 am ET/PT). 1940, Stars Vincent Price, Cedric Hardwicke. A coal miner framed for fratricide takes a drug that grants invisibility, and also madness!

Fans can look forward to a month of back-to-back classic horror as part of the Svengoolie and House of Svengoolie double features every Saturday night in October. This year, Svengoolie celebrates 47 years of portraying the iconic horror host. Among the featured films he presents this October are Invasion of the Body Snatchers, which makes its Svengoolie premiere, Frankenstein Meets Wolf Man, Munster Go Home, and Don't Be Afraid of the Dark. On Saturday, October 3, and again on Halloween night, Svengoolie and the Sven Squad will put their own spin on the movie, and the tornado that started it all, with Svengoolie Presents The Wizard of Oz. Following Svengoolie on Saturday nights will be House of Svengoolie, with a lineup that includes Revenge of the Creature, Berserk (starring Joan Crawford), and This Island Earth.

OCTOBER 10th

SVENGOOLIE CLASSIC HORROR & SCI-FI MOVIE – "Munster Go Home" (8:00-10:30 pm ET/PT) 1966, Stars Fred Gwynne, Yvonne De Carlo, Al Lewis. The Munsters travel to England after Herman discovers he's the new Lord of the Munster Hall.

HOUSE OF SVENGOOLIE Hosted by The Sven Squad – "Berserk" (10:30 pm – 1:00 am ET/PT). 1967, Stars Joan Crawford, Ty Hardin, Diana Dors. A scheming circus owner finds her authority challenged when a vicious killer targets the show.

OCTOBER 17th

SVENGOOLIE CLASSIC HORROR & SCI-FI MOVIE – "Invasion of the Body Snatchers" (8:00-10:30 pm ET/PT). 1978, Stars: Donald Sutherland, Brooke Adams, Jeff Goldblum. When strange seeds drift to Earth from space, mysterious pods begin to grow and invade San Francisco, replicating the city's residents one body at a time.

HOUSE OF SVENGOOLIE Hosted by The Sven Squad – "This Island Earth" (10:30 pm-1:00 am ET/PT). 1955, Stars Jeff Morrow, Faith Domergue, Rex Reason. Aliens have landed and are hiding on Earth, but need Earth's scientists to help them fight an interplanetary war.

OCTOBER 24th

SVENGOOLIE CLASSIC HORROR & SCI-FI MOVIE – "Frankenstein Meets Wolf Man" (8:00-10:30 pm ET/PT). 1943, Stars: Lon Chaney Jr, Ilona Massey, Patric Knowles. The resurrected Wolf Man, seeking a cure for his malady, enlists the aid of a mad scientist, who claims he will not only rid the Wolf Man of hush nocturnal metamorphosis, but also revive the frozen body of Frankenstein's inhuman creation.

HOUSE OF SVENGOOLIE Hosted by The Sven Squad – "Revenge of the Creature" (10:30 pm-12:30 am ET/PT). 1955, Stars John Agar, Lori Nelson, John Bromfield. Men capture the Creature from the Black Lagoon and make him an aquarium attraction, from which he escapes.

OCTOBER 31st

SVENGOOLIE PRESENTS THE WIZARD OF OZ – (7:00-10:00 pm ET/PT) 1939, Stars Judy Garland, Frank Morgan, Ray Bolger. Young Dorothy Gale and her dog Toto are swept away by a tornado from their Kansas farm to the magical Land of Oz and embark on a quest with new friends the Scarecrow, the Tin Man, and the Cowardly Lion, to see the Wizard, who can return her to her home and fulfill the others' wishes.

SVENGOOLIE CLASSIC HORROR & SCI-FI MOVIE – "Don't Be Afraid of the Dark" (10:00 pm -12:00 am ET/PT). 1973, Stars Kim Darby, Jim Hutton, Barbara Anderson. A young couple inherits an old mansion inhabited by small demon-like creatures who are determined to make the wife one of their own.

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