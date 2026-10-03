Posted in: Movies, streaming, TV, YouTube | Tagged: halloween, svengoolie

Svengoolie: "The Wizard of Oz" & "Invisible Man" Haunt MeTV Tonight!

Svengoolie and the Sven Squad launch MeTV's Halloween BOO-nanza Double Feature with The Wizard of Oz and The Invisible Man Returns.

Article Summary Svengoolie kicks off MeTV's Halloween BOO-nanza tonight at a special 7 pm ET/6 pm CT start with The Wizard of Oz.

Svengoolie and the Sven Squad launch a spooky double feature, with House of Svengoolie following with The Invisible Man Returns.

Get the key details on both movies, plus what Svengoolie and the Sven Squad have planned between the film presentations.

MeTV's October Svengoolie lineup also teases more Halloween favorites, including premieres and classic horror double features.

Tonight's the night, folks! Kicking off at 7 pm ET/6 pm CT TONIGHT on MeTV – that's one hour earlier – Svengoolie (aka Rich Koz) and the House of Svengoolie (Sarah Palmer's gorgeous ghoul Gwengoolie, Scott Gryder's devilishly ingratiating IMP (Ignatius Malvolio Prankerstein), and Bill Leff's the 800-year-old vampire Nostalgiaferatoo) serve up a double dose of cinematic goodness to launch MeTV's Halloween BOO-nanza Double Feature. First up, Svengoolie screens the 1939 classic, The Wizard of Oz. Following that, the "Sven Squad" offers 1940's Invisible Man Returns. Here's what you need to know about both films, what's on tap for both features, and more – including a rundown of what else is in store this month…

Svengoolie/House of Svengoolie Halloween BOO-nanza Double Feature

SVENGOOLIE PRESENTS "THE WIZARD OF OZ" – (7:00-10:00 pm ET/PT) 1939, Stars Judy Garland, Frank Morgan, Ray Bolger. Young Dorothy Gale and her dog Toto are swept away by a tornado from their Kansas farm to the magical Land of Oz and embark on a quest with new friends the Scarecrow, the Tin Man, and the Cowardly Lion to see the Wizard, who can return her to her home and fulfill the others' wishes.

HOUSE OF SVENGOOLIE Hosted by The Sven Squad – "The Invisible Man Returns" (10:00 pm – 12:00 am ET/PT). 1940, Stars Vincent Price, Cedric Hardwicke. A coal miner framed for fratricide takes a drug that grants invisibility, and also madness!

Svengoolie on "The Wizard of Oz" and "The Invisible Man Returns: "We'll give you plenty of facts about the movie, its stars from Judy Garland to Ray Bolger, Bert Lahr, Jack Haley, Margaret Hamilton and more, the special effects and makeup- and the Sven Squad and I will be off to see our own Wizard- of sorts! Then, following that movie, the Sven Squad takes a crack at a movie I've shown before- "The Invisible Man Returns"! Vincent Price is an innocent man framed for murder- who turns to the brother of Griffin, the original Invisible Man and begs him to make him invisible so he can escape and prove his innocence. This 1940 film costars Cedric Hardwicke as the evil head of a mining operation who has had a deadly hand in what has transpired. The Sven Squad -Gwengoolie, the Imp and Nostalgiaferatoo- will guide you through this sequel to the original "Invisible Man", filling you in on the production and its actors and heading in their own visible direction!"

Fans can look forward to a month of back-to-back classic horror as part of the Svengoolie and House of Svengoolie double features every Saturday night in October. This year, Svengoolie celebrates 47 years of portraying the iconic horror host. Among the featured films he presents this October are Invasion of the Body Snatchers, which makes its Svengoolie premiere, Frankenstein Meets Wolf Man, Munster Go Home, and Don't Be Afraid of the Dark. On Saturday, October 3, and again on Halloween night, Svengoolie and the Sven Squad will put their own spin on the movie, and the tornado that started it all, with Svengoolie Presents The Wizard of Oz. Following Svengoolie on Saturday nights will be House of Svengoolie, with a lineup that includes Revenge of the Creature, Berserk (starring Joan Crawford), and This Island Earth.

OCTOBER 10th

SVENGOOLIE CLASSIC HORROR & SCI-FI MOVIE – "Munster Go Home" (8:00-10:30 pm ET/PT) 1966, Stars Fred Gwynne, Yvonne De Carlo, Al Lewis. The Munsters travel to England after Herman discovers he's the new Lord of the Munster Hall.

HOUSE OF SVENGOOLIE Hosted by The Sven Squad – "Berserk" (10:30 pm – 1:00 am ET/PT). 1967, Stars Joan Crawford, Ty Hardin, Diana Dors. A scheming circus owner finds her authority challenged when a vicious killer targets the show.

OCTOBER 17th

SVENGOOLIE CLASSIC HORROR & SCI-FI MOVIE – "Invasion of the Body Snatchers" (8:00-10:30 pm ET/PT). 1978, Stars: Donald Sutherland, Brooke Adams, Jeff Goldblum. When strange seeds drift to Earth from space, mysterious pods begin to grow and invade San Francisco, replicating the city's residents one body at a time.

HOUSE OF SVENGOOLIE Hosted by The Sven Squad – "This Island Earth" (10:30 pm-1:00 am ET/PT). 1955, Stars Jeff Morrow, Faith Domergue, Rex Reason. Aliens have landed and are hiding on Earth, but need Earth's scientists to help them fight an interplanetary war.

OCTOBER 24th

SVENGOOLIE CLASSIC HORROR & SCI-FI MOVIE – "Frankenstein Meets Wolf Man" (8:00-10:30 pm ET/PT). 1943, Stars: Lon Chaney Jr, Ilona Massey, Patric Knowles. The resurrected Wolf Man, seeking a cure for his malady, enlists the aid of a mad scientist, who claims he will not only rid the Wolf Man of hush nocturnal metamorphosis, but also revive the frozen body of Frankenstein's inhuman creation.

HOUSE OF SVENGOOLIE Hosted by The Sven Squad – "Revenge of the Creature" (10:30 pm-12:30 am ET/PT). 1955, Stars John Agar, Lori Nelson, John Bromfield. Men capture the Creature from the Black Lagoon and make him an aquarium attraction, from which he escapes.

OCTOBER 31st

SVENGOOLIE PRESENTS THE WIZARD OF OZ – (7:00-10:00 pm ET/PT) 1939, Stars Judy Garland, Frank Morgan, Ray Bolger. Young Dorothy Gale and her dog Toto are swept away by a tornado from their Kansas farm to the magical Land of Oz and embark on a quest with new friends the Scarecrow, the Tin Man, and the Cowardly Lion, to see the Wizard, who can return her to her home and fulfill the others' wishes.

SVENGOOLIE CLASSIC HORROR & SCI-FI MOVIE – "Don't Be Afraid of the Dark" (10:00 pm -12:00 am ET/PT). 1973, Stars Kim Darby, Jim Hutton, Barbara Anderson. A young couple inherits an old mansion inhabited by small demon-like creatures who are determined to make the wife one of their own.

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