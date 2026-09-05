Posted in: Movies, streaming, TV, YouTube | Tagged: svengoolie, They Came From Beyond Space

Svengoolie Welcomes "They Came From Beyond Space" TONIGHT on MeTV

Kicking off TONIGHT at 8 pm ET/7 pm CT on MeTV, Svengoolie rolls out a screening of the 1967 sci-fi film They Came From Beyond Space.

Article Summary Svengoolie returns to MeTV tonight at 8 pm ET/7 pm CT with a Saturday night screening of They Came From Beyond Space.

The 1967 sci-fi cult favorite follows stranded aliens who enslave humans to repair their ship and escape Earth.

Freddie Francis directs the Amicus Productions feature, adapted from Joseph Millard's novel The Gods Hate Kansas.

Svengoolie previews cast notes, Boddy Sorrell, Miss Meteorite, a new song, and Kerwyn's Joke of the Week.

Welcome back to another Saturday night with Svengoolie (aka Rich Koz) and the House of Svengoolie (Sarah Palmer's gorgeous ghoul Gwengoolie, Scott Gryder's devilishly ingratiating IMP (Ignatius Malvolio Prankerstein), and Bill Leff's the 800-year-old vampire Nostalgiaferatoo)! Kicking off at 8 pm ET/7 pm CT on MeTV tonight, Svengoolie is back at the helm and serving up the 1967 sci-fi film They Came From Beyond Space. Directed by Freddie Francis and written by Milton Subotsky, the film was based on the 1941 novel The Gods Hate Kansas by Joseph Millard, and starred Robert Hutton, Jennifer Jayne, and Zia Mohyeddin.

Stemming from Amicus Productions and released as part of a double bill with The Terrornauts, the film focuses on aliens from space who find themselves trapped on Earth. Of course, they do the right thing and approach mankind for help, and we're so caring, understanding, and open-minded that we don't hesitate to help them. The. End. Just kidding! Instead, the energy creatures decide to enslave a whole lot of people to fix their ship so they can get off-planet. Thankfully, there's a heroic scientist looking to stop them…

You can check out the trailer for They Came From Beyond Space below. Following that, we have some additional intel (including a viewer warning) from Svengoolie regarding tonight's screening (with the complete blog update here). In addition, we have a look at Kerwyn's "Joke of the Week," submitted by Dale from Williamsburg, VA:

Svengoolie on Tonight's Screening of "They Came From Beyond Space": "This film production of Amicus, a company that usually made horror anthologies like 'Tales From the Crypt' and 'Asylum', was directed by noted British filmmaker Freddie Francis, and features some recognizable English actors, including Jennifer Jayne, who has appeared on our show in 'The Crawling Eye'. We'll talk about the cast, get schooled on certain terms by Boddy Sorrell, view the reality game show known as 'Finding the Right Miss Meteorite' ( is Gwengoolie in the running?), bring you a new song, and more."

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