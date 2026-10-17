Posted in: Movies, streaming, TV, YouTube | Tagged: Invasion of the Body Snatchers, svengoolie, This Island Earth

Svengoolie: We've Got "Body Snatchers," "Island Earth" Tonight on MeTV

Kicking off at 8 pm ET/7 pm CT on MeTV, Svengoolie and the House of Svengoolie roll out Invasion of the Body Snatchers and This Island Earth.

Article Summary Svengoolie’s Halloween BOO-nanza Double Feature starts tonight on MeTV at 8 pm ET/7 pm CT with classic sci-fi chills.

Svengoolie leads with 1956’s Invasion of the Body Snatchers, the original pod-people thriller making its Sven debut.

House of Svengoolie follows with This Island Earth, as Gwengoolie, Nostalgiaferatoo, and the IMP take over.

Expect Svengoolie extras like Body-Snatching Bafflers, a new song, C2E2 footage, and a quick look at October ahead.

Another round of MeTV's Halloween BOO-nanza Double Feature kicks off TONIGHT at 8 pm ET/7 pm CT TONIGHT, with Svengoolie (aka Rich Koz) and the House of Svengoolie (Sarah Palmer's gorgeous ghoul Gwengoolie, Scott Gryder's devilishly ingratiating IMP (Ignatius Malvolio Prankerstein), and Bill Leff's the 800-year-old vampire Nostalgiaferatoo) serving up two scoops of cinematic scares to celebrate the Halloween season. First up, Svengoolie screens 1956's Invasion of the Body Snatchers. Following that, the "Sven Squad" offers 1955's This Island Earth. Here's what you need to know about both films, what's on tap for both features, and more – including a rundown of what else is in store this month…

Svengoolie/House of Svengoolie Halloween BOO-nanza Double Feature

SVENGOOLIE CLASSIC HORROR & SCI-FI MOVIE – "Invasion of the Body Snatchers" (8:00-10:30 pm ET/PT). 1956. Stars:

Kevin McCarthy, Dana Wynter, Larry Gates, King Donovan, Carolyn Jones, Jean Willes, and Ralph Dumke. When strange seeds drift to Earth from space, mysterious pods begin to grow and invade, replicating the city's residents one body at a time.

HOUSE OF SVENGOOLIE Hosted by The Sven Squad – "This Island Earth" (10:30 pm-1:00 am ET/PT). 1955. Stars Jeff Morrow, Faith Domergue, and Rex Reason. Aliens have landed and are hiding on Earth, but need Earth's scientists to help them fight an interplanetary war.

Svengoolie on "Invasion of the Body Snatchers" and "This Island Earth":

"Invasion of the Body Snatchers": "This is the original 1956 version of this film, starring Kevin McCarthy as Miles- anyone who has seen this film knows the scene with him standing in the middle of a busy road, trying to get somebody to believe the truth. We'll talk about him, and other cast members including some familiar faces-have Boddy Sorrell pose some "Body-Snatching Bafflers"-get an invitation to a restaurant prominent in the film- deal with Nostalgiaferatoo and the Imp investigating if I'm really myself- and see previously unbroadcast footage from our visits to the C2E2 comics and entertainment convention. We'll bring you a new song- and more!"

"This Island Earth": "Gwengoolie, Nostalgiaferatoo, and Ignatius Malvolio Prankenstein (the Imp) host this famed 50s sci fi film featuring Rex Reason, Faith Domergue, and "Gilligan's Island" star Russell Johnson. Needless to say, they are ready to explain what's going on in their own inimitable style!"

Fans can look forward to a month of back-to-back classic horror as part of the Svengoolie and House of Svengoolie double features every Saturday night in October. This year, Svengoolie celebrates 47 years of portraying the iconic horror host. Among the featured films he presents this October are Invasion of the Body Snatchers, which makes its Svengoolie premiere, Frankenstein Meets Wolf Man, Munster, Go Home, and Don't Be Afraid of the Dark. On Saturday, October 3, and again on Halloween night, Svengoolie and the Sven Squad will put their own spin on the movie and the tornado that started it all with Svengoolie Presents The Wizard of Oz. Following Svengoolie on Saturday nights will be House of Svengoolie, with a lineup that includes Revenge of the Creature, Berserk (starring Joan Crawford), and This Island Earth. Here's an updated look at what's still on tap for the month:

OCTOBER 24th

SVENGOOLIE CLASSIC HORROR & SCI-FI MOVIE – "Frankenstein Meets Wolf Man" (8:00-10:30 pm ET/PT). 1943, Stars: Lon Chaney Jr, Ilona Massey, Patric Knowles. The resurrected Wolf Man, seeking a cure for his malady, enlists the aid of a mad scientist, who claims he will not only rid the Wolf Man of hush nocturnal metamorphosis, but also revive the frozen body of Frankenstein's inhuman creation.

HOUSE OF SVENGOOLIE Hosted by The Sven Squad – "Revenge of the Creature" (10:30 pm-12:30 am ET/PT). 1955, Stars John Agar, Lori Nelson, John Bromfield. Men capture the Creature from the Black Lagoon and make him an aquarium attraction, from which he escapes.

OCTOBER 31st

SVENGOOLIE PRESENTS THE WIZARD OF OZ – (7:00-10:00 pm ET/PT) 1939, Stars Judy Garland, Frank Morgan, Ray Bolger. Young Dorothy Gale and her dog Toto are swept away by a tornado from their Kansas farm to the magical Land of Oz and embark on a quest with new friends the Scarecrow, the Tin Man, and the Cowardly Lion, to see the Wizard, who can return her to her home and fulfill the others' wishes.

SVENGOOLIE CLASSIC HORROR & SCI-FI MOVIE – "Don't Be Afraid of the Dark" (10:00 pm -12:00 am ET/PT). 1973, Stars Kim Darby, Jim Hutton, Barbara Anderson. A young couple inherits an old mansion inhabited by small demon-like creatures who are determined to make the wife one of their own.

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