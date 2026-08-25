Posted in: Sky One, Starz, TV | Tagged: Sweetpea

Sweetpea Season 2: Ella Purnell-Starring Series Gets Official Teaser

Hitting Sky in November and STARZ in 2027, here's the official Season 2 teaser for Ella Purnell (Fallout, Yellowjackets)-starring Sweetpea.

Article Summary Sweetpea Season 2 gets an official teaser, offering a first look at Ella Purnell’s return as Rhiannon.

The new season premieres on Sky in November, with Sweetpea Season 2 arriving on STARZ in 2027.

Rhiannon faces a promotion, a rebound romance, and a copycat killer who could expose her dark secrets.

As the body count rises, Sweetpea Season 2 pushes Rhiannon to ask if AJ was right about her all along.

You know we're getting into the fall season because we're already getting some great looks at what's to come in 2027 – like the second season of Ella Purnell (Fallout, Yellowjackets)-starring Sweetpea. Set to hit the UK's Sky this November, and STARZ in the US early next year, the second season finds Rhiannon navigating a new promotion, an irresistible rebound, and a copycat killer threatening to expose her. The kill list is mounting, and she is forced to question whether her perfect ex, AJ, was right: is she a monster? With that in mind, we have three first-look images waiting for you below, and an official Season 2 teaser waiting for you above.

Joining Purnell for the second season are Rish Shah (Overcompensating, Joy) as Rhiannon's romantic interest, Gabriel, alongside Tamsin Greig (Riot Women, Friday Night Dinner), who stars as AJ's mother, Liv. Taj Atwal (Riot Women, Line of Duty) steps in as Freya, Rhiannon's formidable new boss at the Carnsham Gazette, while Jenny Walser (Heartstopper, Star City) plays new friend, Daisy. Returning to the series are Jon Pointing (Big Boys, Run Away), Jeremy Swift (Ted Lasso, Downton Abbey), Leah Harvey (Foundation, The Scurry), Ingrid Oliver (Thursday Murder Club, Doctor Who), Nitin Ganatra (Mr Bigstuff, Sexy Beast), and Alexandra Dowling (Emily, Game of Thrones).

STARZ and Sky's Sweetpea is adapted from C.J. Skuse's novel of the same name and produced by See-Saw Films and fanboy in association with Sky Studios. The executive producer for fanboy is Patrick Walters (Heartstopper), and the executive producers for See-Saw Films are Helen Gregory, Iain Canning, and Emile Sherman. Ella Jones and Ella Purnell serve as executive producers, alongside Kirstie Swain. Selina Lim, Emme Hoy, Simon Gillis, and Natasha Heliotis are co-executive producers, and Zorana Piggott (Heartstopper) is the series producer. The lead writer is Selina Lim, with Emme Hoy, Anna Jordan, and Laura Jayne Tunbridge serving as episodic writers. The commissioning editor for Sky is Manpreet Dosanjh.

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