Posted in: Sky One, Starz, TV | Tagged: Sweetpea

Sweetpea Season 2 Official Trailer: New Season, New Rhiannon

Set to hit the UK's Sky on November 26th and STARZ in the US in 2027, here's an official trailer for Ella Purnell-starring Sweetpea Season 2.

Article Summary Sweetpea Season 2 gets an official trailer, teasing Ella Purnell’s darker new chapter as Rhiannon returns.

The new Sweetpea season premieres on Sky in the UK on November 26, with STARZ set to debut it in the US in 2027.

Rhiannon juggles a promotion, a rebound romance, and a copycat killer who could expose her deadly secrets.

Sweetpea Season 2 raises the stakes as Rhiannon questions whether AJ was right and she really is a monster.

It was August when we were last treated to what the second season of Ella Purnell (Fallout, Yellowjackets)-starring Sweetpea had in store for fans. Set to hit the UK's Sky on November 26th and STARZ in the US early next year, the new season finds Rhiannon navigating a new promotion, an irresistible rebound, and a copycat killer threatening to expose her. The kill list is mounting, and she is forced to question whether her perfect ex, AJ, was right: is she a monster? With that in mind, we have an official Season 2 trailer waiting for you above, along with these new first-look images:

Joining Purnell for the second season are Rish Shah (Overcompensating, Joy) as Rhiannon's romantic interest, Gabriel, alongside Tamsin Greig (Riot Women, Friday Night Dinner), who stars as AJ's mother, Liv. Taj Atwal (Riot Women, Line of Duty) steps in as Freya, Rhiannon's formidable new boss at the Carnsham Gazette, while Jenny Walser (Heartstopper, Star City) plays new friend, Daisy. Returning to the series are Jon Pointing (Big Boys, Run Away), Jeremy Swift (Ted Lasso, Downton Abbey), Leah Harvey (Foundation, The Scurry), Ingrid Oliver (Thursday Murder Club, Doctor Who), Nitin Ganatra (Mr Bigstuff, Sexy Beast), and Alexandra Dowling (Emily, Game of Thrones).

STARZ and Sky's Sweetpea is adapted from C.J. Skuse's novel of the same name and produced by See-Saw Films and fanboy in association with Sky Studios. The executive producer for fanboy is Patrick Walters (Heartstopper), and the executive producers for See-Saw Films are Helen Gregory, Iain Canning, and Emile Sherman. Ella Jones and Ella Purnell serve as executive producers, alongside Kirstie Swain. Selina Lim, Emme Hoy, Simon Gillis, and Natasha Heliotis are co-executive producers, and Zorana Piggott (Heartstopper) is the series producer. The lead writer is Selina Lim, with Emme Hoy, Anna Jordan, and Laura Jayne Tunbridge serving as episodic writers. The commissioning editor for Sky is Manpreet Dosanjh.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!