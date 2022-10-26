Take Another Seat With Mike Judge's Beavis & Butt-Head
Today, the slackers return for another listing. We have another Beavis and Butt-Head listing at Heritage Auctions featuring a production cel group of two. Recently, the snickering pair of couch potatoes from the 90s recently arrived in modern times with Beavis and Butt-Head Do the Universe, a brand new movie from creator Mike Judge that functioned both as a long overdue follow-up to the film Beavis and Butt-Head do America as well as the rebirth of the series. Mike Judge's Beavis and Butt-Head followed up on Universe with a new series of the animated series featuring the pair getting into new mischief, reacting to TikToks and viral videos rather than music videos. Let's take a look at this new listing from the making of the original Beavis and Butt-Head from the 1990s.
Beavis and Butt-Head Production Cels Group of 2 (MTV Productions, c. 1990s).
"Careers suck. They all make you work and stuff." True slacker mentality rules with this unruly pair of lovable idiots! The TV-addicted music "fans" who comment on MTV videos has been tickling funny-bones since 1993. Created by Mike Judge, of King of the Hill fame, the duo still make occasional appearances on the boob tube ("boob"…heh-heh-heh!), but right now, we've got 'em as two original hand-painted 12 field production cels. Figure sizes for both for Butt-Head (in his AC/DC shirt) and Beavis (sporting his Metallica tee) are approximately 6" tall. The cels are lightly taped (with removable blue tape) to a print background, for presentation purposes. Very Good condition with minor handling wear.
Beavis and Butt-Head fans can now hit Heritage Auctions to bid on this pair of production cels. Best of luck to everyone hoping to add this awesome piece to their collections today.