Take Another Seat With Mike Judge's Beavis & Butt-Head

Today, the slackers return for another listing. We have another Beavis and Butt-Head listing at Heritage Auctions featuring a production cel group of two. Recently, the snickering pair of couch potatoes from the 90s recently arrived in modern times with Beavis and Butt-Head Do the Universe, a brand new movie from creator Mike Judge that functioned both as a long overdue follow-up to the film Beavis and Butt-Head do America as well as the rebirth of the series. Mike Judge's Beavis and Butt-Head followed up on Universe with a new series of the animated series featuring the pair getting into new mischief, reacting to TikToks and viral videos rather than music videos. Let's take a look at this new listing from the making of the original Beavis and Butt-Head from the 1990s.

"Careers suck. They all make you work and stuff." True slacker mentality rules with this unruly pair of lovable idiots! The TV-addicted music "fans" who comment on MTV videos has been tickling funny-bones since 1993. Created by Mike Judge, of King of the Hill fame, the duo still make occasional appearances on the boob tube ("boob"…heh-heh-heh!), but right now, we've got 'em as two original hand-painted 12 field production cels. Figure sizes for both for Butt-Head (in his AC/DC shirt) and Beavis (sporting his Metallica tee) are approximately 6" tall. The cels are lightly taped (with removable blue tape) to a print background, for presentation purposes. Very Good condition with minor handling wear.

Beavis and Butt-Head fans can now hit Heritage Auctions to bid on this pair of production cels. Best of luck to everyone hoping to add this awesome piece to their collections today.

Affiliates of Bleeding Cool buy from and/or consign to Heritage Auctions.