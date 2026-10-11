Posted in: Editor's Picks TV News, TV | Tagged: I Let You In, meta, Talk To Me

Talk to Me: 6-Episode Spinoff "I Let You In" Heading to Meta

I Let You In, a fully immersive, six-episode spinoff series set in the universe of the horror film Talk to Me, is coming to Meta soon.

Article Summary Talk to Me is expanding with I Let You In, a six-episode immersive spinoff heading soon to Meta platforms.

The Talk to Me VR series is built for Quest headsets and smart glasses, pushing horror deeper into your space.

I Let You In follows young travelers in Ibiza who chase spirit conjuring and find a deadly supernatural high.

Talk to Me creators Danny and Michael Philippou executive produce the spinoff, filmed in Spain this year.

Talk to Me is one of the most terrifying horror films of the last decade, and while we wait for the sequel, Meta is preparing a six-episode spinoff titled I Let You In. Designed specifically for the company's Quest headsets and VR glasses, this immersive experience will follow "a group of young travelers chasing the ultimate party in Ibiza as they become hooked on the thrill of conjuring spirits — a supernatural high deadlier than any drug," according to Variety. Aubri Ibrag ("The Buccaneers"), Charlotte Maggi ("Rebel Moon"), Sofia Hublitz ("Ozark"), Julio Peña ("Berlin"), Raff Law ("Masters of the Air"), and Charlie Hiscock ("Ted Lasso") star in the series.

Talk to Me In A New, Terrifying Experience

Executive producers for the spinoff include Brandl and Davis for XRTV; Samantha Jennings, Kristina Ceyton, and Daniel Negret for Causeway Films; series creators and directors Danny and Michael Philippou; Jeff Rich, Sara Malkin, Martha Tian, and Eric Cheng for Meta; and Andreas Michael Wentz and Juan Antonio Cano Trujillo for Sur Film. The Talk to Me spinoff was filmed in Spain earlier this year.

And nope, I will not be trying this. Ever. I got to experience an activation at SDCC the year the film debuted there, and it still sticks with me. It was terrifying, and the thought of entering this world as part of some kind of immersive experience sounds like my version of hell. I am all for anyone brave enough to do this and experience it, but I will not be joining them. I will just wait for the sequel to be released, whenever that is, and happily go about the rest of my life without someone filming me running around my house completely scared out of my mind with VR glasses on as a spirit tries to possess me and then putting that footage on social media, because I guarantee you that is exactly what would happen.

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