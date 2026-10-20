Posted in: Cartoon Network, TV, YouTube | Tagged: tara strong, The Powerpuff Girls

Tara Strong Discusses "Heartbreaking" Powerpuff Girls Reboot Recasting

Tara Strong recently discussed how she felt being replaced as Bubbles ahead of Cartoon Network's 2016 The Powerpuff Girls reboot.

Article Summary Tara Strong calls the Powerpuff Girls reboot recasting heartbreaking after voicing Bubbles in the original hit series.

On Michael Rosenbaum’s podcast, Strong says Cartoon Network replaced the girls in 2016 but kept the male cast.

Strong argues the original Powerpuff Girls voices helped build a billion-dollar franchise and deserved to return.

She says voice actors create the character’s identity, making Powerpuff Girls replacements feel deeply personal.

Any time voice acting icon Tara Strong has something to say about something on her jaw-dropping animation resume, it's going to hit our radar. During her one-on-one with Michael Rosenbaum for his Inside of You podcast, Strong shared that she was never fired from an animated series but opened up about what it was like to be replaced when The Powerpuff Girls was rebooted. Joined by Cathy Cavadini (Blossom) and E.G. Daily (Buttercup), Strong voiced Bubbles from 1998 to 2005. When Cartoon Network rebooted the series in 2016, Strong, Cavadini, and Daily were replaced with a new voice cast that included Kristen Li, Amanda Leighton, and Natalie Palamides.

"I've been replaced on shows because sometimes executives think, 'We should find the new Michael. We should find the new Tara." And they're wrong [laughs]. You know, 'Powerpuff Girls' was a pretty big success. They made billions," Strong shared, adding that they made about a "million episodes. "You'd think that they would think that the girls had something to do with it. And when they did the reboot, they recast the girls, not the guys. And they were copying what we did. Why are you copying what we did? We are still here. We are happy to do it. And that's happened a few times, which I hate," Strong said.

She continued, "You know, it sucks when someone else takes over for a role that you created. And it's not like we're just standing in a booth doing something. We are creating a character. We are bringing something sentient to life that may be… is out there on another planet that's using you as a conduit. Who the f**k knows? But you are creating a character that means something to someone. And if you gave it a lilt or a rasp, or you pronounce things funny, or you say different words funny, or you have some sort of speech impediment, or you sing things, or whatever you gave it that made it catch fire, feels very personal to you, and then they just copy you instead."

When Rosenbaum asks whether they can sue, Strong offers another harsh reality of the situation. "No, we have no control over it. And by the way, it isn't like ever… money. Have you noticed they never do it because of money? There's no actor that goes, 'I'm not going to do 'Powerpuff Girls' again unless you pay me triple scale.' We'll be like, 'Yeah, we'll come back. Of course, we want to do our stuff that we created.' It's heartbreaking when they replace you."

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